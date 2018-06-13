Melody Diachun will perform at Lorenzo’s Cafe in Ashton Creek June 22. (Photo submitted)

Diachun brings melodies to Lorenzo’s Cafe

Award-winning Canadian vocalist-songwriter Melody Diachun and her band are set to perform at Lorenzo’s Café June 22.

The show is the Okanagan leg of the Get Back to the Groove Tour 2018, which simultaneously marks both the release of a new recording and the launch of a new label.

The Get Back to the Groove EP showcases Diachun’s soulful voice and sassy style, and demonstrates that she is a playful artist who is at home in the jazz world as well as in the blues and R&B sphere.

The production reflects Melody’s love of funk and neo-soul while letting her warm, versatile, voice shine. Get Back to the Groove is Diachun’s fourth album as a leader, and third self-released recording produced by guitarist-bassist, co-writer, mixing engineer and Diachun’s husband Doug Stephenson.

With the launch of the new label Third Beach Records — named after the Vancouver spot where the two were married — the couple celebrates two decades of writing, recording and performing music together.

“We can’t wait to play this music for everyone,” says Diachun.

Joining Diachun and Stephenson at Lorenzo’s Café are Clinton Swanson on saxes and flute, Mark Spielman on electric bass and Tony Ferraro on drums.

The recording is augmented by long-time collaborator Chris Gestrin on Hammond B3, and by young singer Andrew Matthews on background vocals.

CDs available exclusively at live shows.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the door. The doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m.

