Disney sends ‘Frozen 2’ to streaming for housebound families

The movie will begin to stream months earlier than expected

The Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome distraction — and give its streaming service a boost.

Disney announced Friday that “Frozen 2” will begin streaming on Disney Plus Sunday, three months earlier than expected. In some countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, the movie will start streaming Tuesday.

Most upcoming new releases have been postponed due to the virus, including Disney’s own lineup. “Mulan” had been set to hit theatres next week. Few March or April movies remain on the calendar. Some movie theatres have shuttered, though most are currently imposing new restrictions on audience crowding to help facilitate the social distancing recommended by health officials.

The move by Disney could presage how other media companies funnel their films to streaming services in the coming weeks as studios look for ways to capitalize on audiences stuck at home. And it could prove a pivotal moment in the evolution of streaming services in relation to theatrical release. The major studios have largely guarded the traditional three-month exclusive theatrical window.

“Frozen 2,” which opened on Nov. 22, had already completed its theatrical run and hit video-on-demand on Feb. 25. With more than $1.4 billion in worldwide ticket sales, its the highest grossing animated film ever.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Music industry feeling the effects of COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

North Okanagan and Shuswap search and rescue volunteers save stranded sledder

Members of local sled clubs and Shuswap, Vernon and Revelstoke SAR volunteers helped with the rescue

Vernon cross-country ski centre trails remain open

Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre cancels weekend loppet amid COVID-19 concerns but trails still open

Nearly 20 films to be shot in Okanagan through 2021

Okanagan Film Commission announces deal with Reel One Entertainment

SilverStar to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

‘This is an unusual and dynamic situation,’ the resort said in a statement

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

Summerland tour company recognized for providing accessibility

Ogopogo Tours has two buses which can accommodate users in wheelchairs

First BCRA-sanctioned rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

West Coast Amusements suspends parks, events in B.C. due to COVID-19 concerns

Cancellation comes as government restricts mass gatherings

B.C. VIEWS: Effects of COVID-19 pandemic will be long-lasting

A steep drop in tourist visits will hit hard, in particular, Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan hard

Harassment allegations at UVic lead to call for coaching codes of conduct

Multiple rowers have complained about coach Barney Williams

Penticton’s famed Dream Café closes temporarily amid coronavirus concerns

Two-week closure at the Dream due to coronavirus

Music industry feeling the effects of COVID-19 pandemic

Musicians, promoters and producers alike all reeling from cancellations, venue bans

Most Read