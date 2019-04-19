5TROBE. (Photo submitted)

DJ to showcase electronic music in Vernon

“Vernon basically has no EDM scene going strong at the moment. My mission is to change that.”

Jaicen Taser Serait, aka 5TROBE, began his DJ Career at age 13, shortly after discovering Dubstep, specifically “Skrillex”.

He said he fell in love with the artist as he rose to the top of the EDM scene. Using his enthusiasm and performance skills, Serait began to follow the Electronic music culture, and DJing became his favourite hobby.

In 2011 Serait joined forces with a local professional who put on events for both teens and 19+ events. Soon Serait managed to gather a following. He helped put on events once or twice a month and has successfully reached professional status. He has played at a wide variety of events including beach parties, school dances, large stage events, and many indoor and outdoor Raves.

On Saturday, April 27, 5TROBE is hosting a “Marker Party” at Record City Vernon.

“Vernon basically has no EDM scene going strong at the moment. My mission is to change that. I have been putting on EDM events for teens and adults for 8 years, and now I throw events monthly here in Vernon. I DJ at my events and I always bring some amazing local talent,” said 5TROBE. “From Rappers, MC’s, singers and lots of other DJs from around the Okanagan. There is so much local talent that remains unseen, and I’m hoping to show the rest of Vernon what we have to offer.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and music is set to being at 7:30 p.m. and continue until midnight. The cost $15 upon entry at the door and attendees must wear a white shirt, and are welcomed to bring a marker to draw on other shirts. Must be over age 16.

