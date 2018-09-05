Downhome delta blues in Ashton Creek

Down home, lowdown and dirty: that’s how they do the blues.
The Kootenay Blues Society presents Country Pete McGill and Alabama Mike with the Riverside Blues Band Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. at Lorenzo’s Cafe in Ashton Creek.
“McGill, originally from Texas and now living in California, is a first-rate entertainer, singer, guitarist, songwriter and bass player, who can lay down a blues shuffle like no other and is one of the most sought-after bass players in the Bay area,” a spokesperson said in a release.
“Mike, from Talladega, Alabama is a top-notch vocalist, frontman and harmonica player. Blessed with a church house tenor, he delivers a vocal sound that will remind you of a young BB King or Buddy Guy. Together, these two real deal award-winning blues men put on an engaging and entertaining show.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. $15 cover.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.