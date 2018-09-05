Downhome delta blues in Ashton Creek

Country Pete, Alabama Mike and The Riverside Blues Band will rock Lorenzo’s Cafe in Ashton Creek Sept. 10. (Photo submitted)

Country Pete McGill and Alabama Mike with the Riverside Blues Band perform Sept. 10 at Lorenzo’s Cafe

Down home, lowdown and dirty: that’s how they do the blues.

The Kootenay Blues Society presents Country Pete McGill and Alabama Mike with the Riverside Blues Band Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. at Lorenzo’s Cafe in Ashton Creek.

“McGill, originally from Texas and now living in California, is a first-rate entertainer, singer, guitarist, songwriter and bass player, who can lay down a blues shuffle like no other and is one of the most sought-after bass players in the Bay area,” a spokesperson said in a release.

“Mike, from Talladega, Alabama is a top-notch vocalist, frontman and harmonica player. Blessed with a church house tenor, he delivers a vocal sound that will remind you of a young BB King or Buddy Guy. Together, these two real deal award-winning blues men put on an engaging and entertaining show.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. $15 cover.

