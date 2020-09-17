Ed Spiteri is selling a 1954 city bus he converted into a mobile drive-in theatre on Vernon Buy and Sell on Facebook. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Drive-in theatre bus for sale in Vernon

Artist Ed Spiteri converted the ex-Medicine Hat transit bus into something that would bring joy, nostalgia

Everyone loves going to the drive-in movie theatre, but a recent Vernon transplant is offering someone the opportunity to bring the drive-in to the people.

Artist Ed Spiteri, who has a passion for all things automobile, converted a ’50s transit bus into a mobile drive-in theatre nearly 10 years ago and now, he’s put it up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Spiteri operated the mobile theatre under his business Harvest Moon Productions around Southern Alberta, drawing families to set up on the grass and enjoy some family-friendly fun.

“The people loved it,” he said of his experience operating the bus. “It showed these kids today how we used to have fun in our days.”

The business combined two things he loves; automobiles and movies.

Spiteri purchased the bus from a Mennonite who had operated the bus as a mobile bee farm.

“It looked like a tool shed when I got it,” he said.

Now, the interior boasts a full concession stand that would strike envy in any movie theatre owner from the 1950s.

The bus used to serve the City of Medicine Hat transporting people to and from the hospital, but after Spiteri was finished with it, it brought cheer and created a sense of community and nostalgia.

Ever since he was a young boy, around the age of four, he recalled, Spiteri has been passionate about cars.

“I have a crazy memory that goes back to 1962, standing up in the back seat because we didn’t have to wear seatbelts and I was small enough to stand,” he said with a laugh from his garage off 27th Avenue. “We drove by this gas station and these vintage corvettes were at the gas station. They pulled out and were cruising down with the tail lights on. I looked at them and though, ‘My God, I like that.’”

“Since then, I’ve just been crazy about cars.”

Spiteri began working on cars before he held a driver’s licence.

At the age of 12, he was working on European sports cars on his own.

“It sounds a bit heavy, but they were just FIATs — a ‘Fix it again, Tony,’” he laughed. “It was a lot of fun.”

Now retired, Spiteri is focusing more of his attention on his paintings and furniture — which both involve vehicles — so he’s looking to pass the torch.

“If the right people approach me and want this, I would give them my time and share my knowledge so they can jump right into this and go with it,” he said. “Then, I’d walk away and hope to heck they pull it off.”

“I would love to put on one more show with it and hopefully show the person that’sbuying it how to set up and a see-you-later type thing,” he said.

Spiteri is selling the 1954 city bus mobile drive-in movie theatre for $35,000 on the Vernon BC Buy & Sell on Facebook.

READ MORE: Fire sparked at Vernon apartment in manhunt for wanted Enderby man

READ MORE: Salmon Arm receives funding for Okanagan-Shuswap food hub

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Ed Spiteri is selling a 1954 city bus he converted into a mobile drive-in theatre on Vernon Buy and Sell on Facebook. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Ed Spiteri is selling a 1954 city bus he converted into a mobile drive-in theatre on Vernon Buy and Sell on Facebook. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Ed Spiteri is selling a 1954 city bus he converted into a mobile drive-in theatre on Vernon Buy and Sell on Facebook. (Facebook)

Previous story
B.C. Culture Days perfomance highlights similarities between African, Syilx cultures

Just Posted

Collision slows traffic on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen

RCMP, tow trucks were on scene Thursday morning as of 7:45 a.m.

Drive-in theatre bus for sale in Vernon

Artist Ed Spiteri converted the ex-Medicine Hat transit bus into something that would bring joy, nostalgia

Morning Start: It’s Illegal to Sell Photos of the Eiffel Tower at Night

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

Six additional COVID-19 cases overnight in Interior Health region

The total number of cases within the region is now at 486

Activists to march in Vernon for changes to B.C. forestry legislation

The ‘forest march’ will begin at local MLA Eric Foster’s office Friday at 4 p.m.

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

Vancouver’s shuttered aquarium searching for financial solution amid pandemic

The aquarium needs about $1 million a month to cover its costs

B.C., Alberta sending nearly 300 fire personnel by Friday to help battle wildfires in Oregon

Some 230 firefighters, most from British Columbia but including a number from Alberta, will be deployed Friday

B.C. government set to release plan to recharge economy after COVID-19 blow

The announcement comes as daily cases of COVID-19 surpass 100

Invasive clams discovered in Salmon Arm of Shuswap Lake

Asian clams not to be confused with zebra or quagga mussels, states invasive species society

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

Tofino-area First Nation considering closing doors to visitors again

Swamped with tourists, scared of COVID-19, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation says more support needed

Smoky conditions, worker shortage threaten Okanagan apple harvest

“Frankly, some farmers may go under.”

Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

Most Read