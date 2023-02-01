Experience the power of Indigenous femmes at Vernon theatre

Break Horizons: A Concert Documentary screens at the Indigenous Showcase at the Vernon Towne Theatre Feb. 7. (Video still)

The Vernon Towne Theatre will be hosting a special screening of the feature film Break Horizons: A Concert Documentary on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

As part of the theatre’s Indigenous showcase event, the night will feature live music, storytelling, a mini Indigenous artisan market (from the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Youth Art Fundraiser) and the feature film.

Special guest Sheryl Doherty (Newton) will speak about her experience as a ‘60s scoop survivor along with her book Finding Izzy, which will be followed by a question and answer session.

Doherty, who went to the UBC Okanagan, wanted to write a novel after the ‘60s scoop class action lawsuit was brought about in 2017.

The book touches lightly on issues like murdered and missing Indigenous women, racism, female safety and environmental activism, but is at its core a fantasy novel about a young woman named Izzy.

“I almost felt that the story itself needed to be written, and I was the tool for that,” Doherty said.

The Break Horizons rockumentary follows five Indigenous femmes who live in a minimum security prison, battling against the persecution of the crown. The 140 minute drama showcases Indigenous love, music and dance.

Break Horizons: A Rocking Indigenous Justice Ceremony from The Cultch on Vimeo.

There will be a wine bar, beer and cider available to purchase.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m, event starts at 6, and due to liquor licensing rules, it is a 19+ event.

If you want to purchase tickets, you can do so by clicking here, they are just $11.

The Indigenous showcase, created by Glohaven Community Hub and the Vernon Towne Theatre, was launched in August of 2022 as a part of a community event to support ReconciliACTION.

It takes place on the first Tuesday of every month at The Towne, where people come together to enjoy Indigenous artisans, films, music, food, beverages and storytelling, through guest speakers, and performers. This interactive event supports reconciliation by bringing communities together.

