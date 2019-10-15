Colleen Friesen shows off her China paintings, which will be included in the Famous Forgeries art show and sale Sunday at Paddlewheel Park Hall. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Famous Forgeries featured in Vernon art show

Okanagan Artists of Canada prepare for 75th anniversary with 75-year-old art

Vernon’s own version of Monet and van Gogh are taking the spotlight.

Look for Famous Forgeries at the Okanagan Artists of Canada seventh annual Art Show and Sale Sunday, Oct. 20 at Paddlewheel Park Hall from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event will feature the work of local artists who have tried to copy some of history’s most iconic pieces.

Like Colleen Friesen, whose China paintings, done in 1989 and 1990 will be on display. Her forgeries are Thomas Gainsborough and Jean-Antoine Watteau, painted on large pieces of China and encased in decorative gold frames.

As the OAC Society’s Helen Beaty explains, it’s actually OK to forge a famous artists’ work, under certain timelines.

“They have to have been dead for 75 years and then the copyright comes off,” said Beaty, while gathering artists to discuss Sunday’s big show.

It’s fitting considering the Society is marking its 75th anniversary next year.

It is one of the oldest art associations in B.C., dating back to 1945.

Originally called the Vernon Artist Association, the group was renamed the Vernon Resident Artist League in 1975 and then the Okanagan Artist League in 1980 as it expanded outside Vernon with the motto of “Artists Helping Artists,” (which still rings true today).

The Society is made up of mostly women (but there are a few men), the majority of which are retired and pursuing their passion for art. While not all take part in the annual show, a large number do.

“Right now we have over 40 individual artists,” Beaty said. “Famous Forgeries is only one of their pieces.”

Sunday’s show and sale is open to the public with admission of a non-perishable donation to the food bank.

For more information visit okanaganartistsofcanada.ca.

Look for Famous Forgeries at the Okanagan Artists of Canada annual art show and sale goes Sunday, Oct. 20 at Paddlewheel Park Hall featuring local talents. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

