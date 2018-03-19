The Vernon Film Society presents Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool at the Vernon Towne Cinema March 24. (Sony Pictures Classics image)

Film Society screening shows life after fame

The Vernon Film Society presents Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool March 24

Special to The Morning Star

The Vernon Film Society will be screening its fourth film of the new year, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, directed by Paul McGuigan, at the Vernon Towne Cinema March 26.

Do you ever wonder whatever happened to some of the film stars of old? Gloria Grahame won a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in 1952’s The Bad and the Beautiful. She was known for scandalous affairs with younger men and had four marriages in all.

After starring in films alongside Humphrey Bogart, Robert Mitchum, Lana Turner and Kirk Douglas, to name a few, she faded away, but did not disappear. How she spent her later years is the subject of this rare ode to life after fame.

Annette Bening (The Kids Are Alright) plays Grahame, in as fine a performance as you will see this year. Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot) plays her lover Peter Turner, a young working-class English actor.

The director draws on Turner’s memoir for his narrative, embracing the highs and lows of Grahame’s time spent living in Liverpool in the 1970s. Grahame is in her fifties, but her vitality and eccentricity leave Turner, who is decades younger, enraptured by this new force in his life.

As the two embark on their romance, the audience follows them from England to Los Angeles, from stage to hospital, and from laughter to tears.

“There is no denying the emotional force that this film develops, and, for that, we can credit talented filmmakers and two stars working at the height of their powers,” wrote Stephan Farber, The Hollywood Reporter.

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool will screen March 26 at the Vernon Towne Cinema at the regular times of 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Tickets are available one week ahead at the theatre and the Bean Scene Coffee House for $7. Cash only. Rated PG.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian Hall of Fame trio rocks the Okanagan
Next story
NOCCA Review: Pianist gives highly refined concert

Just Posted

Suspect in custody following slew of hit-and-runs

Truck stolen from Armstrong allegedly used in multiple incidents between Lake Country and Kelowna

Spring melt uncovers needles

Vernon residents upset with number of needles being found around town with spring melt

Suspicious bones draw concern at dog park

Rawhide-type bones with unidentified substance smeared on found at Vernon’s BX Ranch Park

Insurance company changes hands

Baron Insurance becomes Westland Insurance

Vernon police investigating sudden death near The Rise

Woman, 37, found unresponsive in home early on March 15; taken to hospital where she died

MP connects over coffee

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold meets with locals

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Search and rescue help injured sledders off Owlhead

Volunteer searchers also locate two hikers near Little Shuswap Lake

Suspect who attacked autistic man in Ontario could be from B.C.’s south coast: police

29-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries

Privacy watchdog to explore Facebook leak

Canadian expert says his analytics company helped Trump campaign capitalize on private Facebook info

Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

Ride-hailing company suspends all road-testing of such vehicles in U.S. and Canada

Film Society screening shows life after fame

The Vernon Film Society presents Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool March 24

Dutch jazz duo tests repertoire at Jazz Club

The Vernon Jazz Society presents Ineke Vandoorn and Marc van Vugt March 24

Suspect in custody following slew of hit-and-runs

Truck stolen from Armstrong allegedly used in multiple incidents between Lake Country and Kelowna

Most Read