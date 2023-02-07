Fireworks display celebrates Vernon Winter Carnival

Organizers are reminding residents to make sure pets are secured, prior to the show

Vernon Winter Carnival is kicking its final weekend off with a big bang.

A fireworks show will light up the night sky Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m., as part of the Family Fun Park event at Kal Tire Place lower parking lot.

The fireworks will be combined with unique effects, alongside a simulcast of music on Beach Radio 107.5 FM. If listening on a cell phone, the choreography will not match the music, so listening through your vehicle stereo is highly encouraged.

Winter Carnival organizers are reminding Vernon residents to secure your pets prior to the 6 p.m. show and that, if attending, parking on site will be extremely limited.

Parking on site is very limited due to other events taking place, including the Reklaws concert. Carpooling is recommended, as well as walking or taking public transit.

For a full schedule of Winter Carnival events, visit vernonwintercarnival.com.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Snow sculptures carve out attention at Vernon Winter Carnival

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FireworksVernonWinter