Freestyle motocross riders bring death-defying tricks to the South Okanagan

Freestyle Motocross World Tour is coming to the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton

Freestyle Motocross (FMX) World Tour is riding its way into Penticton for an action-packed night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

FMX World Tour is an extreme action sport competition formed to tour Canada, USA, Mexico and select European countries. Its roots and history began in the 1990’s and has since challenged riders around the world to go bigger and higher each year.

In February, watch professional riders participate in an intense competition by throwing out some of the most death-defying tricks ever seen in FMX. Superman Seat Grabs, Cliff Hangers, Kiss of Death, Back Flips and Super Back Flip combinations are just some of the tricks that will be used to fight for the FMX World Tour Championship Title.

All advance ticket purchases will receive a free pass to the Pit Party from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., directly before the event. The Pit Party allows fans of all ages a chance to come on the floor to meet the stars of the FMX World Tour, take photos and receive autographs.

Tickets for the Saturday, Feb. 2 event at 6 p.m. are $10 for children 12 and under, $19, $29 and $39 (additional fees apply) for adults and seniors.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC), over the phone at 1-877-763-2849 or online at ValleyFirstTix.com.

