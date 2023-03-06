Surrey’s Tyler Joe Miller will be headlining on Saturday night (Canada Day) the Funtastic A&W Music Festival (File Photo)

Funtastic announces Vernon music festival lineup

A&W Music Festival, hosted by the Funtastic Society, featuring local bands, country artists and tribute acts

Nine unique bands have been announced to perform at the 2023 Funtastic A&W Music Festival.

The three-day event, June 30 to July 2, will feature the likes of country, rock, folk and funk.

Friday night’s theme is tribute bands, and the event will get started with Chase the Bear, followed by the ever-popular Tragically Hip lookalike, The Hip Replacements. The headliner will be The Yellow Brick Road, who will perform all of the hits of Elton John.

On Canada Day, the theme is country night, as Dirt Road Kings, Kadooh and Tyler Joe Miller will grace the stage. Miller, who was the recipient of SiriusXM’s 2021 Top of the Country Award, will be headlining.

Sunday will see a local flair, with Vernon’s own Headway kicking things off. The Shawn Lightfoot Brand will grace the stage next while The Young’uns will wrap things up as the headliner.

Tickets are on sale now, at funtasticsports.ca.

Friday night will cost $40, Saturday $45 and Sunday $30 while a weekend pass will be $75. Discounts will be given if you are participating in the Slo Pitch tournament.

Funtastic Sports Society is a non-profit organization who looks to enhance the quality of life of residents by advocating for active lifestyles, and funding community initiatives. They have raised more than $2.1 million through their annual Music Festival and Slo Pitch tournament, with funds being distributed back into the community.

