Teyjah McAren is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames August artist of the month. (Photo submitted)

Gallery favourite returns to Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames in Vernon

Teyjah McAren is the artist of the month for August

A Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames favourite has returned to the gallery.

Teyjah McAren is a full-time professional artist, teacher, lecturer, curator and owner of her own gallery. Her paintings sell throughout Canada through private galleries, various exhibitions, commissions and the Internet.

McAren, who lives in Salmon Arm, is a guest lecturer and advisor to a long list of art clubs and associations. She holds active status in the Federation of Canadian Artists and an accredited member of the Society of Canadian Artists. McAren’s work has been featured in a variety of exhibitions and her work is represented in private collections and offices in Quebec, British Columbia and South Africa. McAren has been working for Golden Artist Colors in their Working Artist Program since and felt 1999 and specializes in acrylics.

She holds a master’s in art education and has worked for Golden Artist Colors as a working artist and presently in their Golden Artist Education Program. She has studied with a long list of international artists including Gerald Brommer, Donna Baspaly, Frank Webb and Mary Todd-Beam. She is an accredited member of the Federation of Canadian Artists (FCA) and elected member of the Society of Canadian Artists.

The work is abstract in nature and not pre-conceived at its inception. The subject matter is felt and suggested rather than rendered. Using a vast array of tools, techniques and acrylic materials, she puts down alternating layers of gels, textures and colours thus infusing her abstract paintings with meaning and a sense of mystery.

She starts by applying gel or pigment to the canvas or paper, layer upon layer. After subjecting the support to a multitude of textural effects along the way, she looks for forms, shapes or lines that suggest a theme, a subject or simply an ethereal concept. This more intuitive approach keeps the painting process an adventure into the unexplored. A dialogue is established back and forth between the elements already existing in the work and the artist.

McAren describes herself as an intuitive “mark and texture maker.” Her artwork has been collected internationally and locally. Her works of art have been featured in four acrylic North Light books.

McAren is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for August.

