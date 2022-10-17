Ghost tours return to Vernon, and historic ranch

Downtown tours offered plus new tours of the O’Keefe Ranch

There are plenty of ways to scare up some fun this spooky season.

A Halloween institution, Ghost Tours of Vernon is back with two unique offerings.

The haunted downtown tour will run for only three evenings, Oct. 24-26, while Ghost Tours of the O’Keefe Ranch take place Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29.

“Both tours offer the same mix of humour, supernatural and macabre history but while the downtown tour covers a lot of ground and history, the O’Keefe tour focuses on the ranch and even provides the opportunities to go into some of the buildings,” said host Mr. Gabriel David Sumegi Newman the 2nd.

The downtown tours leave at 7 p.m. from the steps of the Vernon Museum. It is an outdoor walking tour and runs rain or shine or snow so dress appropriately. Ticket price is $10 for those over the age of 12 and $5 for those 12 and under (cash only). No reservations are necessary unless you want to book a private tour for 20 or more.

Tickets for the Ghost Tours of the O’Keefe Ranch are $30 and only available from ticketseller.ca

READ MORE: Frights galore during Field of Screams at Spallumcheen ranch

READ MORE: Spallumcheen farm doubles the terror walk

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GhostsHalloweenVernon