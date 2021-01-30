The iconic ‘SS Minnow’. (HA Photography, 2020)

The iconic ‘SS Minnow’. (HA Photography, 2020)

Gilligan’s Podcast: tales of Mary Ann and more with co-owner of the ‘SS Minnow’

Podcast: Quality Foods founding partner a co-owner of iconic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Ken Schley SS Minnow

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk with Ken Schley, well-known as one of the founding partners of Vancouver Island’s Quality Foods grocery chain, a supporter of many charities over the years and, along with partner John Briuolo, the owner of the SS Minnow, the iconic boat from the 1960s TV show ‘Gilligan’s Island’.

READ MORE: ‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatMovies and TVPodcastqualicum beachvancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

From left: Ken Schley, Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island’) and John Briuolo with the ‘SS Minnow’. (Photo submitted, courtesy Ken Schley)

From left: Ken Schley, Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island’) and John Briuolo with the ‘SS Minnow’. (Photo submitted, courtesy Ken Schley)

Previous story
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Just Posted

A health care worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Dec. 28, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No deaths, 71 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,026 cases remain active in the region

A mother and daughter in an Interior Health care home, who’s names are being withheld due to privacy, receive their COVID-19 vaccine together. (Photo courtesy of Interior Health)
COVID MILESTONE: Interior Health looks ahead to 2nd vaccine doses for region’s most vulnerable

As of Jan. 29, approx. 20,000 residents and staff in care homes across IH have been offered vaccine

The Canadian Association for Photogenic Art announced Jan. 29, 2021, Vernon Camera Club member Cheryl Bramble has been appointed as assistant director of CAPA Competitions. (CAPA - Facebook)
Vernon Camera Club member snaps national role

Cheryl Bramble has been appointed as the assistant director of CAPA Competitions

Vernon's Emily Dahl was a popular member of the Vernon Sky Vollleyball Club who took her own life in 2019. The annual Sky Coaches vs Players match in Emily's honour and memory goes Friday, Feb. 28, at Kalamalka Secondary School. (Photo submitted)
$5K volleyball scholarship launched in honour of Vernon teen

Emily Dahl Foundation sets Sky Volleyball award in motion for SD22 graduate

Local filmmaker Marc Noel of OKS Video Productions captured the origins of the ice sculptures that will take over Polson Park for 10 days during the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival beginning Feb. 5, 2021. (Marc Noel - OKS Video Productions)
Vernon filmmaker gives inside look at Winter Carnival’s ice park

Drive-Thru Ice Park to take over Polson in 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival

Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

Violet Farrow of Summerland is celebrating her 101st birthday on Jan. 30, 2021. (Contributed)
Summerland pioner celebrates 101st birthday

Violet Farrow and her husband constructed homes along Purvis Road

Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island’) aboard the ‘SS Minnow’. (Photo submitted, courtesy Ken Schley)
Gilligan’s Podcast: tales of Mary Ann and more with co-owner of the ‘SS Minnow’

Podcast: Quality Foods founding partner a co-owner of iconic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver, Sept. 22, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Donations welcomed for family who escaped house fire near Chase

Donations of cash, clothing and housewares are being accepted.

Kamloops Search and Rescue is continuing its search after a report of a man attempting to swim across the North Thompson River. Photograph By MICHAEL POTESTIO/KTW
Kamloops emergency crews search for man in North Thompson river

There were reports of a man in the water Thursday night about 7:30 p.m.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. (Black Press file photos)
Kelowna, Victoria mayors call on B.C. to create housing pilot for homeless with complex needs

The co-chairs of the B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus want to work with the B.C. government to develop a five-site pilot project

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

Jolynn Collier and her son Oliver are currently in Vancouver's B.C. Children's Hospital. (GoFundMe)
Couple faces struggle after baby tests positive for COVID-19

Oliver and his parents have been in Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital since Jan. 24

Most Read