Goodwill Shakespeare festival back in Vernon

It’s about encouraging youth to pursue theatre, and helping them succeed.
That’s the inspiration behind the 18th Goodwill Shakespeare festival. Hosted by Vernon drama teachers, the festival runs April 16-18.
“(More than) 350 students from 20 schools across B.C. will be participating in the multi-arts festival taking classes in theatre arts, choral, writing, photography, dance and technical theatre from industry professionals,” said Seaton Secondary teaching artist Lana O’Brien.
Eight schools will showcase performances from their schools Monday and Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m., and on Wednesday from 1-3:30 p.m., the acting, choral, writing and photography students will be showcasing the work they have done over the three days of the festival.
All of these performances are open to the public by donation, at the Performing Arts Centre, with donations going toward future festivals.
@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.