Grown men brave mouse traps in the name of comedy

THE fidgets bring their family-friendly comedy to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

THE fidgets bring their family-friendly improv comedy to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre in support of Vernon Christian School March 13. (THE fidgets photo)

Family-friendly, guilt-free comedy is a growing industry. And, when paired with improv, John D. Hollingsworth said the style shines.

THE fidgets — a Sarnia, Ont. improv comedy team comprised of Dave Lane, Chris Reid and Hollingsworth — are bringing just that to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre March 13 in support of Vernon Christian School.

“The biggest thing is that it’s a clean comedy show,” Hollingsworth said. “That seems to be the biggest trend in the entertainment field right now.”

According to Hollingsworth, the reason behind this growth is due to the guilt-free laughs the genre provides coupled with the accessibility and community nature of the event.

“It’s 90 minutes of clean improv. We don’t have any script or well-practiced jokes,” Hollingsworth said. “Hopefully the audience knows what it’s doing.”

Complete with mouse traps purchased from the school covering the stage, the three funny-men are daring to perform what Hollingsworth called the world’s most dangerous improv show.

“For the final sketch, we’re going to take all the mouse traps sold, we’re going to take off our shoes and socks, put on blind folds and do the last skit on top of the mouse traps,” Hollingsworth said. “It takes a lot to convince a family to leave the comfort of their home and commit to attending anything. Watching grown men crawl across a stage filled with hundreds of authentic mouse traps does the trick every time.”

Reid will direct Hollingsworth and Lane in their blind and likely painful improv endeavours. And, according to Hollingsworth, it doesn’t matter what mood Reid is in. He always aims for the traps.

“Chris is going to guide us into the mouse traps,” Hollingsworth said with a slight sigh. “I’ve even tried bribing him.”

But, before they pull out the mouse traps, THE fidgets have a full, unplanned show to get through.

“There’s sort of an understandable energy,” Hollingsworth said. “Nobody knows what to expect when they come to our show. The potential for something to happen is huge.”

Unlike many improv troupes, however, THE fidgets never coax unwilling audience members onto the stage to take part in the show.

“Just sit and relax and enjoy the show,” Hollingsworth said.

Beyond their approach to physical improv comedy, THE fidgets also regularly teach improv courses, both in towns they visit and in Sarnia.

“It’s nice to do something with a purpose and know your having an impact on someone’s life,” Hollingsworth said. “The best part of it is seeing kids come out of their shells.

“We’ve got the best job in the world.”

THE fidgets take the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage March 13 at 6:30 p.m. as part of their 10th anniversary tour. Tickets are available for $20 through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469 www.ticketseller.ca. Proceeds from all ticket sales benefit VCS.

@VernonNews

entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.