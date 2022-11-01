Anthrax, along with fellow Thrash Metal monsters Testament, are taking the stage at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook May 18l.

Headbanging metal bands Anthrax and Black Label Society coming to Penticton

Tickets for the Jan. 21 show at the SOEC go on sale this week

A pair of chart-topping bands are bringing more than six decades of head-banging experience to Penticton in January.

As part of an upcoming North American tour, Anthrax and Black Label Society will stop at South Okanagan Events Centre on Jan. 21 for a night of thrash and heavy metal.

While the groups have shared the stage at festivals around the world for the better half of the 21st century, the tour will mark the first time the two have headlined a show together.

Exodus, a five-piece thrash group formed in 1979, will be featured as the show’s special guest.

“We’ve had the privilege to share festival stages with Black Label Society around the world, and it’s always been a head-banging mutual admiration society between the two bands,” said Scott Ian from Anthrax.

Anthrax celebrated its 40th birthday in 2021, with Dave Grohl, Rob Zombie, Dave Mustaine and Slash among those to send video testimonials in recognition of the band’s landmark anniversary.

Black Label Society, led by frontman Zakk Wylde, was formed in 1998 and has since released 11 studio albums.

Wylde has been featured on the cover of Guitar World in recognition of his work with both Black Label Society, as well as with Ozzy Osbourne.

“The stomping, heavy bluesy, recklessly unhinged hard-rock-metal quartet are part invading horde and part travelling carnival, summoning caffeine-fueled cacophony on records and the stage,” a SOEC press release says about Black Label Society.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the SOEDC box office or online at valleyfirsttix.com.

