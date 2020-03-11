(Contributed)

High-flying athletes joining Penticton Peach Festival lineup

Fan-favourite Mega Motocross show returns to summer festival for fifth consecutive year

One of the longest-running headliner events at the Penticton Peach Festival is bringing back their adrenaline-charged show.

The popular Canadian Tire Mega Motocross show is back. This year it will feature Global FMX and Sledgehammers Apparel riders along with a new twist of Havoc Scooters professional riders.

“This has become a favourite, not-to-miss event for attendees over the years because these riders put it all out on the line for a thrilling show,” said Peach Festival president Don Kendall.

This will mark the fifth year the freestyle motocross show will be a part of the festival. It will take place over three days at the festival which runs from Aug. 5 to 9. The full schedule will be released closer to the event.

READ MORE: Peachfest announces 2020 headliners

Several world-class athletes are set to return.

In the past, Sledgehammers riders Kris Garwasiuk, Jeff Fehr, Chris Nolan and alternate Jay Soltes have performed back flips, cliffhangers and other heart-pounding tricks.

“Everyone is excited to be back for Peach Festival because it is the riders’, and my own, favourite event to perform at,” said Derek Rouselle, promotions manager for Global FMX and Sledgehammers Apparel owner.

”The weather is great and the diligence of the Peach Festival board is so on point, there is never anything missed,” Rouselle added.

Professional scooter riders Jayden Lock and Dejion Taylor are also set to return; riders who gave the Peach Festival a memorable performance last year.

“It is insane what these guys can do,” said Rouselle. “Last Peach Festival, Jayden pulled off a few tricks from the motocross ramp which is crazy because it is basically grated metal for the motocross tires stick to it, not for a scooter. I can’t wait to see what they are going to do off a proper ramp for their scooters.

“We are expecting four scooter riders in total and these guys are active competitors, going to events all over the world.”

Rouselle said the crowd should also expect more prizes and swag to be handed out.

“Last year we had the owner of Havoc Scooters in attendance and we pretty much gave out everything we had in the first couple days. He was so excited to be there he drove home and brought us back more scooters to give away. I think in total we collectively gave away $10,000 to $12,000 in merchandise,” said Rouselle.

“It is part of why the riders love Peach Festival,” he continued. “The crowd is high energy and the bleachers are so close that it allows the riders to have immediate interaction with them. A lot of the times bleachers are so far away we don’t get that engagement during a show and the ability to hear the crowd screaming their head off, which inspires the riders to go bigger.”

The Penticton Peach Festival is five days of live music, entertainment, carnival rides, parades, food and product vendors and more.

The annual event began in 1947 and music headliners this year include Honeymoon Suite, Shawn Austin, Simply Queen, Glass Tiger, and Ben Waters.

Festival organizers will announce more leading up to the event. Stay up-to-date by following them on social media.

READ MORE: People swarm downtown Penticton for Peach Festival

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flamenco flair featured in Vernon

Just Posted

Vernon resident petitions for free parking

Matt MacLare wants to see free two-hour parking in downtown Vernon

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

UPDATE: City of Vernon investigates cost of repairs for 39 vandalized parking meters

No suspects in latest string of meter thefts, police say

UPDATE: Grindrod water advisory rescinded

Saturday power outage resulted in interruption to the service

Courtesy riders could get boot from Vernon buses

Proposed changes would most impact Beairsto French Immersion students, among others

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation in northern B.C. oppose the route the pipeline would take

RCMP respond to multiple vehicle collisions near Salmon Arm

Traffic on Highway 1 may be disrupted March 11 as crews recover a crashed semi

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Letter: Filthy treatment of public toilets perplexing

Writer lifts the lid on unsanitary use of public facilities

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

Okanagan man starts petition to abolish paid parking at hospitals

Brent Donesley thinks paying for parking at hospitals is an “absolutely disgraceful cash grab”

Kelowna student drives electric vehicle to Ontario for climate change awareness

Owen Clarke expects the journey to take up to six days round trip

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

High-flying athletes joining Penticton Peach Festival lineup

Fan-favourite Mega Motocross show returns to summer festival for fifth consecutive year

Most Read