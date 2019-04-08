Hip hop pairs with classical for Vernon dance performance

Crossing boundaries between classical ballet and hip hop, Victor Quijada’s theatrical choreography reflects the freedom and openness of the Montreal dance scene and exemplifies the highly athletic RUBBERBANDance Group. And Vernon has an opportunity to see the creative Vic’s Mix show Tuesday, April 16 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m.

Quijada founded RUBBERBANDance Group in 2002, with the purpose of uniting his contrasting dance backgrounds and fusing their opposing aesthetics into one cohesive style. Legitimizing the marginalized genre of street dance by pairing it with ballet and contemporary styles has earned Quijada several awards and recognitions, including most recently the prize for Cultural Diversity in Dance at the 2017 Prix De La Danse De Montreal. Quijada has also received the Choreography Fellowship Award of the Princess Grace Foundation, the Peter Darrell Choreography Award (England), and many more.

RUBBERBANDance Group is a diverse collection of dancers from Latin-American, Asian, Afro-American, and First-Nations origins. With some dancers classically trained and others self-taught b-boys and b-girls, the group has represented Canada across the United States, Europe, Mexico and Japan. RUBBERBANDance Group’s works have garnered awards such as Le Devoir’s “Top 5 in Dance for 2002” and the RIDEAU Prize at the “Vue sur la relève festival” in 2003, as well as being granted various long-term residencies.

Tickets for RUBBERBANDance Group’s VIC’S MIX are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors and $25 for students and can be purchased through the Ticket Seller Box Office by calling 549-SHOW (7469) or online at www.ticketseller.ca.

Please note that doors to the Performing Arts Centre will open to the public at 6:45 p.m. following the Chamber of Commerce Business After 5 pre-show reception from 5-6:45 p.m., (Chamber members and non-members welcome. Entry fee includes discount ticket voucher for Vic’s Mix at the door. Non-members must pre-register with the Chamber online at: www.vernonchamber.ca/events/details/business-after-5-3649).

