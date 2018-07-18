History meets romantic drama in film screening in Vernon

Bonnie Anderson

Special to The Morning Star

A history lesson meshes with romantic drama as the Okanagan Screen Arts Society presents Viceroy’s House Monday, July 23 at the Vernon Towne Cinema.

This film is directed by the well-respected Gurinder Chadha (Bend it like Beckham) who is also the granddaughter of one of the 14 million displaced refugees. This fine docu-drama boasts an amazing cast consisting of Hugh Bonneville as Lord Louis Mountbatten, Gillian Anderson (The X Files) as the liberal-minded Lady Mountbatten, Michael Gambon (Harry Potter) as General Isma, Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Radcliffe, Lily Travers (Kingsman Secret Service) as Mountbatten’s daughter and Om Puri (The Hundred Foot Journey) in one of his last films before his death in January 2017 as former political prisoner Ali Rahim Noor.

This film is based loosely on actual historic events which take place from 1947-1950 when Lord Mountbatten, as the final Viceroy of India, is dispatched to New Delhi with the difficult task of overseeing the transition of British India to independence. Though Mountbatten is hopeful for a peaceful transference of power, there is much conflict as the country is divided by deep religious and cultural differences protesting against these monumental changes. This is not an easy undertaking for Mountbatten, and the struggle threatens to tear India apart.

Giving the film some extra depth is the inclusion of a budding romance taking place in the staff quarters between a Hindu man and a beautiful Muslim woman, causing difficulties on both political and personal levels.

Viceroy’s House screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema July 23 at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. A pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell and live music before the early show by Les Copeland are also on offer. Advance tickets are available at the Bean Scene Coffee House or Towne Cinema box office.

Okanagan Screen Arts Society is pleased to be in a position to offer a bursary for the 2018/2019 term to students in the arts in their quest for higher learning at a recognized post-secondary institution. Applications may be obtained at the Vernon Towne Cinema Box Office, or online at okanaganscreenarts@gmail.com and must be received by Aug. 17.