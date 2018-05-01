No Nap Records presents The Burying Ground at the Vernon Elks Hall May 4. (Photo submitted)

Iconic ragtime ditties rock through Vernon

No Nap Records presents The Burying Ground at the Vernon Elks Hall May 4

They may come from modern Vancouver, but they sound straight out of 1920s New Orleans.

No Nap Records, a local promotional company, brings The Burying Ground’s iconic ragtime and country blues sound to the Vernon Elks Hall May 4.

“Originally started by duo Devora Laye (washboard and vocals) and Woody Forester (reso-phonic steel guitar and vocals) they’ve since developed into a multi-member, well-oiled old-time entertainment machine,” said Sian Macleod of No Nap Records.

Trumpeter Bonnie Northgraves of Company B Jazz Band and upright bassist Joe Lubinsky-Mast of Petunia and the Vipers will join The Burying Ground for the Vernon bash.

“Sharing the bill are new-to-the-area ragtime duo Chicken-Like Birds, coming through to celebrate the release of their forthcoming full-length album recorded on a stop in the middle of their cross Canada tour last year,” Macleod said. “The lively duo intertwine kooky and thoughtful original lyricism with infectious rhythms and traditional country rags performed on acoustic guitar and upright bass.

“Filling out the night is folk singer-songwriter Saltwater Hank hailing from northern B.C., bringing his homegrown Guthrie-esque country-blues tunes and protest songs and a new full album release.”

Tickets are available for $15 at Cheek to Cheek, Teassentials Speciality Teas, Expressions of Time and the Kal Lake Store. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. Ages 19-and-up. No Nap Records will also have tickets and details available for their upcoming series, including Petunia and the Vipers, Carolyn Mark, Geoff Berner, C.R. Avery and Wax Mannequin.

Parker Crook | Reporter

Most Read