Jared Burrows and Carlo Moreno play the Vernon Jazz Club Feb. 23. (Submitted Photos)

International talent gets jazzy in Vernon

Jazz Club presents Morena/Burrows Quartet Feb. 23

A couple of accomplished musical artists are bringing their international collaborative talents to town.

The Vernon Jazz Club presents Jared Burrows and Carlo Moreno Saturday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15, cash only bar on site and tickets are $20 online at vernonjazz.com or at Expressions of Time.

Morena has a Masters Degree in Jazz Performance and Composition and is an accomplished classical pianist living and working in Siena, Barcellona Madrid, Lisbona and Berlin.

Dr. Burrows is a guitarist, composer, and music educator based in Vancouver.

Burrows music draws on jazz, free improvisation, and from the traditional musics of many cultures. He leads the Jared Burrows Quartet, and Sextet, the Vancouver Improviser’s Orchestra, and is involved with many other ensembles in the Vancouver area.

Burrows served as Academic Coordinator of the Jazz Studies Department at Capilano University from 2013-2018. He currently teaches improvisation, arranging, conducting, and directs small and large ensembles at Capilano University. He has also taught at Douglas College, SFU, Stanford Jazz Workshop, and Delta Community Music School. Burrows is co-founder of the South Delta Jazz Workshop and co-curator of the weekly Jazz at Presentation House Studio series.

See: Capilano jazz students to play at Vernon jazz club

Burrows holds a Ph.D. in Arts Education from Simon Fraser University. He received his Master’s degree in Jazz Studies from the University of Oregon where he also taught jazz theory, improvisation, repertoire, and large and small ensembles in the Jazz Studies Department. While at the University of Oregon, Jared was fortunate to study and work with the great Steve Owen, a wonderful musician, mentor and teacher. He has studied improvisation with Gary Versace, guitar with Ihor Kukurudza, and composition with Rudolph Komorous, David MacIntyre, Martin Gotfrit, David Crumb, and Robert Kyr.

Morena has won Jazz Composition prizes from Prince Rainier Academie (Montecarlo, Monaco) and SGAE (Spanish Composers’ Society). He studied in Pescara with Giuseppe Cantarelli, in Frosinone with Gerardo Iacoucci, in Rome with Enrico Pieranunzi, in Siena with Franco D’Andrea, in Barcellona with Alvaro Is Rojas and Mulgrew Miller, and in Berlin with Walter Norris.

In each of the places he lives and works, he has belonged to the local and national jazz community and he had the opportunity to play with amazing musicians.

