International talent gets jazzy in Vernon

A couple of accomplished musical artists are bringing their international collaborative talents to town.
The Vernon Jazz Club presents Jared Burrows and Carlo Moreno Saturday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15, cash only bar on site and tickets are $20 online at vernonjazz.com or at Expressions of Time.
Morena has a Masters Degree in Jazz Performance and Composition and is an accomplished classical pianist living and working in Siena, Barcellona Madrid, Lisbona and Berlin.
Dr. Burrows is a guitarist, composer, and music educator based in Vancouver.
Burrows music draws on jazz, free improvisation, and from the traditional musics of many cultures. He leads the Jared Burrows Quartet, and Sextet, the Vancouver Improviser’s Orchestra, and is involved with many other ensembles in the Vancouver area.
Morena has won Jazz Composition prizes from Prince Rainier Academie (Montecarlo, Monaco) and SGAE (Spanish Composers’ Society). He studied in Pescara with Giuseppe Cantarelli, in Frosinone with Gerardo Iacoucci, in Rome with Enrico Pieranunzi, in Siena with Franco D’Andrea, in Barcellona with Alvaro Is Rojas and Mulgrew Miller, and in Berlin with Walter Norris.
In each of the places he lives and works, he has belonged to the local and national jazz community and he had the opportunity to play with amazing musicians.
