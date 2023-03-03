International Women’s Day celebrated with Vernon comedy show

People in Vernon have the chance to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day with a laugh.
The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre presents the 18th annual I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! comedy show Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.
The show brings a selection of bright professional stand-up comedians together for a night of female empowerment that will deliver side-splitting and tear-inducing laughter.
Since breaking onto the Canadian comedy scene, headliner Jane Stanton has become one of the country’s favourite comedians.
Stanton is supported by Vancouver-based comedian Amber Harper-Young, a finalist in B.C.’s Funniest Female in 2014.
Harper-Young’s absurd and colourful style of self-deprecating humour is based on her upbringing and adult life.
Encee Sharon Mahoney is an award-winning comedian, actress and street performer who has travelled the world for over 20 years performing at world-class festivals and comedy clubs.
The show contains mature content that may not be suitable for all audiences.
For tickets ($35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for students) call 250-549-7469 or visit vdpac.ca.
Brendan Shykora
ComedyEntertainmentVernon