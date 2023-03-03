International Women’s Day celebrated with Vernon comedy show

Jane Stanton headlines a comedy show, I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff, that takes place at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Submitted photo)

People in Vernon have the chance to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day with a laugh.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre presents the 18th annual I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! comedy show Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.

The Spotlight special presentation is one of Vernon’s biggest stand-up comedy events of the year.

The show brings a selection of bright professional stand-up comedians together for a night of female empowerment that will deliver side-splitting and tear-inducing laughter.

Since breaking onto the Canadian comedy scene, headliner Jane Stanton has become one of the country’s favourite comedians. With multiple festival appearances across North America, Stanton has been featured at the prestigious Montreal Just for Laughs, JFL Northwest, the Global Comedy Festival, Bumpershoot Seattle, Seattle’s International Comedy Competition, the Halifax Comedy Festival and the Winnipeg Comedy Festival.

Between touring and appearing on hit shows such as CBC’s The Debaters, Stanton has appeared alongside the likes of Tom Green, Tig Notaro, Arie Spears, Bobby Lee, Natasha Leggero and Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che.

Stanton is supported by Vancouver-based comedian Amber Harper-Young, a finalist in B.C.’s Funniest Female in 2014. Her performing highlights include The Comics Lounge in Melbourne, Australia, The Del Close Marathon improve in New York City, Yuk Yuk’s comedy clubs in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver, and various other comedy clubs and touring shows across Canada.

In 2015, Harper-Young co-created, co-hosted and performed in a live series of Tragedy Comedy Shows at Yuk Yuk’s. She also co-hosts Vancouverite, an independent monthly show that was selected to be a part of the JFL Northwest Comedy Festival in 2016. Harper-Young’s absurd and colourful style of self-deprecating humour is based on her upbringing and adult life.

Encee Sharon Mahoney is an award-winning comedian, actress and street performer who has travelled the world for over 20 years performing at world-class festivals and comedy clubs. She has shared the stage with some of the most established names in the comedy industry.

At the Vernon show, bartenders will be mixing up feature mocktails and cocktails with local libations from Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery.

The show contains mature content that may not be suitable for all audiences.

For tickets ($35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for students) call 250-549-7469 or visit vdpac.ca.

