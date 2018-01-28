Kara Barkved is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames’ artist of the month for February. (Photo submitted)

Internationally-known local artist exhibits at Nadine’s

Kara Barkved is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames’ artist of the month for February

A local, yet internationally-renowned, artist is gearing up to take the Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames walls in February.

Kara Barkved is an international selling artist, born in Montreal but has lived in B.C. since 1969. Barkved has a bachelor’s of fine arts, received in 1983, and a master’s, received in 1991,from the University of Victoria.

“She has studied art, art therapy and psychology, and has been involved in the arts and visual arts all of her life,” shop owner Nadine Wilson said. “Kara is a versatile artist working in different mediums, whose current interest is in intuitive expressionist abstract art.”

Barkved’s paintings evolve out of spontaneous marks that mingle with her imagination and the influence from the world around her, especially nature, with flowing lines and organic shapes. Barkved, a VPAG, Caetani Cultural Centre, Lake Country Art Gallery and Canadian Federations of Artists member, teaches locally and her current work is available in local galleries, Vernon Public Art Gallery, Nadine’s Fine Arts and online at Saatchi, Instagram and her website.

“I love to paint. I love lines. I love colour. I love abstract art. I love the fact that the world is not as it seems, that invisible things at work define our world and move throughout our universe,” Barkved said. “I seek to paint those things that, through intuitive and spontaneous marks, come into the two-dimensional world and onto my canvas.”

Barkved is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for February. Nadine’s is open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays by appointment. For more information about Barkved, visit www.kara-barkved.strikingly.com.

