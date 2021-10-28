James and Jamesy go for third serving of O Christmas Tea in Penticton

The British comedy duo will be back for the holidays at Cleland Theatre

Penticton residents thirsty for the live performances of yore can look forward to the return of O’ Christmas Tea to the Cleland Theatre Dec. 8 and 9.

The show by award-winning British comedy duo James and Jamesy is set to make its third trip to the Okanagan.

“After 20 months away from the stage, we are beside ourselves — both literally and metaphorically — to be reunited with our audiences, many of whom have become like extended family over the festive season, and to again feel the buzz that only the magic of live theatre can bring,” said Aaron Malkin, also known on stage as James.

The time away, due to pandemic restrictions on live entertainment, has reinforced not only the passion the duo has for its shows, but also the importance that humour plays in our lives.

“We are so excited to once again be able to bring friends and family together, especially now – more than ever – we are reminded to dream big, embrace imagination, and celebrate a childlike excitement for merriment,” added Alastair Knowles, who plays the more eccentric Jamesy. “There are definitely going to be some surprises for our regular audiences, with whom we’re thrilled to reconnect this season.”

The duo do their best to keep their shows up to date and fresh, and during their last tour in 2019, had brought on technicians to up the quality of the show’s illusions.

The shows will run on Dec. 8 and 9 at Cleland Theatre, starting at 7:30 p.m.

O Christmas Tea is a rollicking holiday spectacular that’s ideal for fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss in a tale where a Christmas wish for tea is fulfilled in titanic proportions. As the world floods with tea, the duo must find innovative and hilarious solutions to keep them afloat as they try to make their way back home.

