James Mullinger photo: contributed

James Mullinger brings the laughter to Kelowna

Mullinger will be in Kelowna May 3

James Mullinger, a record breaking comedian, is stopping in Kelowna on his Almost Canadian Tour.

Mullinger has spent much of his time promoting Canada across the world while raising money for charities and non-profits. Mullinger has raised more than $100,000 for Canadian charities. He has also become one of Canada’s top comics, being nominated for both a Just For Laughs comedy award and a Canadian Comedy Award for Best Live Show.

In 2016, James Mullinger sold out Harbour Station Arena in Saint John, outselling Jerry Seinfeld, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard and Jeff Dunham. The stand-up special of the show itself was picked up by Hulu and Amazon Prime so his tales of life in Atlantic Canada are now being enjoyed by people in Germany, Japan and America. In April 2018 he sold out Harbour Station a second time, this time beating his own record.

READ MORE: Craft beer and comedy event at Baldy Mountain Resort

A big budget movie had been made about his early years in stand up features actors from Twilight, Downton Abbey and Notting Hill as well as comedians such as Jimmy Carr, Gilbert Gottfried, Mike Ward and Pete Zedlacher.

James Mullinger will bring his must-see touring comedy show, Almost Canadian, to the Kelowna Curling Club on Friday May 3, 2019. General admission $20 and dinner and show tickets $40 are available online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com or www.eventbrite.ca.

