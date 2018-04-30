Jann Arden to perform in Kelowna

Canada’s multi-platinum, Juno award-winning songbird, Jann Arden, is coming to Kelowna this November.

Canada’s multi-platinum, Juno award-winning songbird, Jann Arden, is coming to Kelowna this November.

The Canadian singer, songwriter, actress, author and broadcaster will be gracing the Kelowna Community Theatre stage on November 18th, as she swings west for her “These are the Days Tour.”

The often witty and comedic entertainer broke into the music scene in 1993 with her debut album, Time for Mercy, featuring the hit single “I Would Die for You.” A year later, she shot to international fame with her catchy break-out hit, “Insensitive.”

When she is not captivating audiences with her heartfelt lyrics and melodies, Arden is no stranger to the small screen, appearing in television shows such as Ellen, Corner Gas and Working Moms, in addition to her memorable guest appearances on CBC’s Rick Mercer Report.

She has also written four books, the most recent being the Canadian bestseller Feeding My Mother- Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives with Memory Loss.

The title album of the tour, “These Are the Days”, is her fifteenth and most recent album, which was released just last month.

Tickets start at $72, and are available online.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan quintet swings through Vernon Jazz Club
Next story
Bridging generations through art

Just Posted

Bike Fest kicks off Thursday

North Okanagan Cycling Society hosting a number of events through Sunday

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo headed to Kelowna

Cirque du Soleil is bringing their arena show, Corteo, to Prospera Place Oct. 17 to Oct. 21

Garage sale boosts nature centre

Allan Brooks Nature Centre adds third day to its annual Mega Spring Plant and Garage Sale

Vernon students share talent

Vernon Recreation Centre buzzing Friday as students seek scholarships

Reel Reviews: Residential schools and makeup challenges

We say: “Indian Horse could have been better and I Feel Pretty is Schumer’s best work so far.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Jann Arden to perform in Kelowna

Canada’s multi-platinum, Juno award-winning songbird, Jann Arden, is coming to Kelowna this November.

Symphony celebrates work of students

Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra annual spring concert in Vernon May 5, May 6 in Penticton, Kelowna

RCMP officer accused in B.C. shooting death elects jury trial

Case of RCMP Constable Jason Tait has first hearing in 2015 shooting death of Waylon Jesse Edey.

Officials warn B.C. flooding may be worse due to 2017 wildfires

Flood warnings have already been posted by the Cariboo Regional District

Amazon to expand Vancouver tech hub

Company has announced it will build a new office tower at old post office site

RCMP offer to airlift people trapped by flooding in Cariboo

Local state of emergency declared for Nazko Valley

Body of 26-year-old Irish man found in Kinbasket Lake near Golden

David Gavin, 26, went missing last summer after stopping at Kinbasket Lake en-route to Calgary

Most Read