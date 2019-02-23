JUNO nominated band visits Vernon and Penticton

Tim & The Glory Boys embark on the B.C. leg of their international tour this March. (Photo contributed)

B.C. natives, Tim & The Glory Boys, have embarked on their second leg of their Canadian tour.

The band, who has also been nominated for a 2019 JUNO Award for their album The Buffalo Roadshow, will be kicking off their British Columbia dates March 6. They perform in Vernon March 9 at the Grace Bible Church and in Penticton March 10.

Their new single Blessed is, according to Strut Entertainment’s Mackenzie Vandenberg a, “departure from their normal sound and takes on more of a country flare and carries a powerful message of remembering your roots and appreciating what you have.”

To date, their music has been streamed over 6.5 million times and they have won a JUNO Award for Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album for the Year twice and were nominated once more. The group added to their trophy case by picking up two Covenant awards for Group of the Year and Artist of the Year in 2017.

Vernon is one of nine tour locations part of B.C. leg of the tour, but performances will continue throughout 2019 with over 120 concerts in Canada, 60 across the U.S. and 20 performances slated for the U.K.

For more information, including ticket links, visit: www.timandthegloryboys.com.

