Kelowna Actors Studio offering private, catered movie nights

For a minimum of $150, you pick the movie and they supply the wine

If you’re missing the luxury of going to the movie theatre, you can now do so in Kelowna while staying safe.

What’s more, you get the entire place to yourself.

The Kelowna Actors Theatre is offering its space to those who want to watch movies on the big screen. For a minimum of $150, you can now rent their studio for the night.

Audience members can select from a variety of available films including Broadway classics, or supply your own movie. The film will be projected on the back wall of the stage.

“Leave the film, drinks, candy, popcorn, wine and charcuterie at home, we supply it all,” states the theatre group.

With Valentines Day around the corner, you can book a romantic date, and the theatre will even supply a rose and chocolate-covered strawberries. However, everyone must be from the same household.

Showtimes are weekdays at 7:30 p.m., and weekends at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Packages start at $150 for two people and popcorn, increasing to $225 for two people and charcuterie, and $250 for a family of up to six, with popcorn.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit Kelownatickets.com.

