Upside Cider is hosting the first annual 420 Kelowna Cannabis Music and Arts Celebration on April 20, 2023.(Upside Cider)

Upside Cider is hosting the first annual 420 Kelowna Cannabis Music and Arts Celebration on April 20, 2023.(Upside Cider)

Kelowna cidery dropping booze for blunts this April

Upside Cider is hosting a cannabis party for 4.20

Upside Cider is putting the alcohol aside for one night this April.

The north Kelowna cidery is hosting the first annual 420 Kelowna Music and Arts Celebration on April 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hosted by Alice in Bassland, Ora Laser Entertainment, and Tayzr Events, the party will include a variety of performances such as dancers, DJs, and comedians to keep the laughs going all afternoon.

Tickets are limited and can be found on Eventbrite, with early bird tickets starting at $23.

The cannabis event is currently seeking out vendors.

No alcohol will be served.

Learn more on about the celebration on Facebook events.

READ MORE: Development group asking for time for future of Kelowna golf course

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

cannabisCiderKelownamarijuana

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon musician breaks free from PTSD chains
Next story
Old school rock band pumped to play back in Vernon

Just Posted

A First World War internment camp in Vernon, at the site of what is now MacDonald Park, is the subject of a locally written and printed book, entitled, The most difficult of our camps, Vernon Internment Camp 1914-1920. (Bowen Assman Photo)
Vernon Internment Camp book releases internee profile

Vernon city council will honour the contributions of Coun. Dalvir Nahal with a bronze plaque. Nahal died of cancer at age 45 during her second term in office in September 2021. (Contributed)
Bronze plaque honours late Vernon councillor

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The longest street in the world

Vernon’s own Redfish play The Bulldog at SilverStar Mountain Resort Friday, March 17. (Redfish image)
Old school rock band pumped to play back in Vernon

Pop-up banner image