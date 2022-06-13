Kelowna star signs his first record deal

Scotty Berg will be recording an album in L.A. and Nashville this summer

Kelowna’s home-grown star, Scotty Berg, has signed his first record deal.

The 15-year-old singer/songwriter will be spending his summer writing and recording his debut album.

Berg said that he was discovered by Abbotsford-based Predominant Studios through social media.

He will be travelling down to L.A. and Nashville this summer to write and record with some “big names” in the industry.

In addition to his adventurous summer of songwriting, Berg will be spending time with his family, boating on the lake, golfing and mountain biking with his mom.

“My mom is very adventurous,” said Berg. He explained that he learned his sense of adventure and ability to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations from his parents.

Berg said that practicing is the most important thing when it comes to stepping outside of your comfort zone.

“I can’t always be stuck on singing,” said Berg.

The young artist recognizes that while he loves to sing and play guitar, it is important to keep pushing his limits.

“I’m always expanding my horizon,” said Berg.

Berg will be playing piano at the upcoming Wentworth Music Show, which will be different from his typical acoustic guitar shows.

His next big show will be at the Gonzo Okanagan Music and Golf Tournament with Washboard Union on June 25.

He will also be performing at the Kelowna Canada Day celebrations and will be playing shows at vineyards and breweries throughout the summer.

Keep up with Scotty Berg and his future success over Instagram and TikTok.

