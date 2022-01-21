Kelowna, start your engines, Peak Pride is coming to town

Peak Pride will be hosting drag show Licorne Lounge this weekend at the Kelowna Community Theater

Drag superstars are performing at the Kelowna Community theater this weekend (Peak Pride/Licorne Lounge)

All tea, all shade and musical performances in Kelowna tomorrow night (Jan.22).

The Peak Pride drag tour across B.C. mountain towns will be tearing the house down (boots!) at the Kelowna Community Theater this Saturday, Jan. 22. Tickets can be purchased at peakpride.lgbt.

The cabaret-style drag show will feature Canada’s Drag Race finalist, Scarlett Bobo will and musical performances from Matthew Presidente, Leila Neverland, Ella Lamoureux, Valerie Hunt, Toddy, and Kelowna’s own superstar, Sparkle.

The show was originally supposed to take place at Vernon’s Silverstar Mountain resort but COVID restrictions necessitated a location change.

The pride-filled mountain events were started to improve inclusivity in the outdoors. Owner and creator of Peak Pride and Rebellious Unicorn, Dustyn Baulkham said that members of the LGBTQ+ community voiced that they do not feel safe or welcome in places like ski resorts. To combat this narrative Baulkham created Peak Pride and provided sensitivity training to the mountain staff.

“Think pride festival on a mountain top,” says Baulkham.

The highly anticipated drag event will be coming to the slopes of Big White from March. 24 to 27.

Baulkham says that the drag events are for everyone and welcomes, gay, straight, cis and non-binary people to attend his events. The comedy, musical and acrobatic performances mean there is something for everyone in each show.

The event this weekend at the Kelowna Community Center will have general admission seating, meaning that you can choose where you sit to accommodate your own spacing preferences and comfort level when sitting near people.The event will also be streamed live on Unicornslive for all those unable to attend the in-person event.

For more information follow @peakpride on Instagram or visit their website at peakpride.lgbt.

