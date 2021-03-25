Vanessa Kade won $1.5 million in an online poker tournament earlier this week. (Twitter/@VanessaKade)

Vanessa Kade won $1.5 million in an online poker tournament earlier this week. (Twitter/@VanessaKade)

Kelowna woman wins $1.5M in online poker tournament

Vanessa Kade beat out almost 70K people vying for the top prize

A Kelowna woman is $1.5 million richer after winning an online poker tournament.

Vanessa Kade beat out almost 70,000 other contestants for the top prize in the PokerStars Sunday Million 15th Anniversary tournament, which ended Tuesday night (March 23).

“It feels impossible. This is the best day of my life. It’s not close,” Kade said in an Instagram post announcing her big win.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating after stranger approaches two children in Kelowna

According to her LinkedIn, Kade has been playing poker professionally for the last seven years.

She’s also famous on the online streaming platform Twitch.

Previously, Kade made headlines in the poker world by calling out online poker platform GGPoker for making controversial figure Dan Bilzerian a brand ambassador and criticizing sexism in poker. GGPoker subsequently cancelled an affiliate deal it had with Kade.

Kade has now signed with a new team, America’s Cardroom.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

poker

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians lend voices to Bono’s animated ‘Pandemica’ series on vaccine importance

Just Posted

(Bluegreen Architecture Inc.)
Contractor sought for new Vernon Search and Rescue headquarters

At-risk toad species stopped third expansion at VSAR’s current home

(Contributed)
Okanagan Indian Band member to sit on B.C.’s highest court

Justice Len Marchand has been appointed to the B.C. Court of Appeal

The highly popular MacKenzie Camp on Mabel Lake will be open in the summer for day camps and family getaways, all COVID-safe. (Photo submitted)
Okanagan camp to run this summer

MacKenzie Camp on Mabel Lake will feature day camps and family getaways

BX-Swan Lake Fire responded to a small pallet fire near Black Rock Road Thursday afternoon, March 25, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Fire believed to be set by youths snuffed in BX

BX-Swan Lake Fire responded to reports of a pallet fire near Black Rock Road

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Vernon man points weapon in road rage incident

25-year-old man arrested, BB gun seized; charges pending

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

Vanessa Kade won $1.5 million in an online poker tournament earlier this week. (Twitter/@VanessaKade)
Kelowna woman wins $1.5M in online poker tournament

Vanessa Kade beat out almost 70K people vying for the top prize

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

191 more positive tests for coronavirus variants of concern

B.C. company, Inno Lifecare, is manufacturing the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada in its Tri-City facility. It made a million in its first week of production. (Provided)
B.C. company 1st in Canada authorized to sell N95 masks made in-house

After 1 million masks made in first week of production, the company’s eyes are set on a contract with the B.C. government

On March 25 former Kelowna RCMP superintendent Brent Mundle retired from the Southeast District RCMP. (Southeast RCMP/Twitter)
Kelowna’s former top cop retires from Southeast RCMP

On March 25 a long motorcade of first responders saluted former Supt. Brent Mundle

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP investigating after stranger approaches two children in Kelowna

The man reportedly asked the two boys if they wanted to get in his vehicle; they declined

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
RCMP seeking witnesses in Highway 33 hit and run

A portion of the highway was closed off for most of the day on March 24

Most Read