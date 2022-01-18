Lake Country gallery opens 2022 with trio of artists

If I were you featuring the work of Judith Jurica, Vikki Drummond and Maureen Kaczkowski.

Curious compositions offer viewers a chance to dive into a world of wonder at the Lake Country Art Gallery.

If I Were You, featuring the work of Judith Jurica, Vikki Drummond and Maureen Kaczkowski, is the first exhibition of 2022, underway now until Feb. 20.

Based in Vernon, Jurica uses collage, painting and stitchery to describe myths, stories, and beliefs involving birds and the ability of humans to morph into bird-like creatures.

“We continue to cling to hope and rise above, despite our earthly sorrows, illness, grief, and loss,” Jurica said. “Whether it is rooted in youthful madness or ancient wisdom, I think we have a deep need to hold onto a sense of wonder. I think that is what art is for.”

After spending many years in the Okanagan, Drummond makes Victoria her home base. Drummond’s acrylic and mixed media portraits on paper combine line, colour and texture, creating a series of work that speaks to the individual and ideas of self.

“Themes of human connections, seen and unseen, dynamics of viewership, identity, and literal and psychological space are what drive my creative will,” Drummond said. “I use ideas of escape and the notion of elsewhere and symbolic line work to put form to what we cannot touch.”

Kaczkowski, from Lake Country, uses collage to bring together images and text to discuss technology and popular culture, offering a series of questions for visitors to ponder.

“If I were you,” Kaczkowski said. “I would start to think deeply about how the inevitable convergence of artificial intelligence and humanity may impact our lives. Will our relationships, society, cultural norms, and political landscapes be forever altered? Can machines and humans co-exist? Will ‘human touch’ be replaced with algorithm-driven robots? What is the future?”

