Lake Country Winter Blues Fest bigger and better in its second year

Organizer Ryan Donn says he’s already planning the 2019 edition

Legendary blues musician, Jim Byrnes entertained the audience with stories about playing with Ray Charles, among others, in between songs during his performance at the Winter Blues Festival in Lake Country Saturday night. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

No R&B, no pop — just the blues.

For Lake Country’s cultural development coordinator, Ryan Donn, there’s really no better way to chase away the mid-winter “blahs.”

And he says that’s the concept behind the Winter Blues Festival.

Held at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country, Donn’s popular event saw six impressive blues acts take over the community building for the second year in a row, and for the second year in a row, it sold out.

This year’s line-up included Papa Dawg,Vernon’s Brandon Schmor, Jim Byrnes, Sabrina Weeks and Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne with Sherman Doucette.

As a former president of Festivals Kelowna, and the man behind Kelowna’s New York New Years event, Canada Day concerts and Parks Alive, Donn admits, he knows a thing or two about pulling together a party — but even he was “surprised” by the success of the Winter Blues Festival.

That success, he added, has spurred him on as he begins planning next year’s festival, which will be headlined by the irrepressible Harpdog Brown.

Donn says he is also planning a Celtic Festival for 2019, and that will likely follow a similar format to the Winter Blues Festival.

BC boogie babe, Sabrina Weeks gets the crowd moving at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country during the second annual Winter Blues Festival Saturday night. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Vernon’s own Brandon Schmor opens the second annual Winter Blues Festival at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country Saturday night. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)