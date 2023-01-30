Singer song writer Bonnie Raitt is coming to Penticton’s SOEC on Sept. 22. (Submitted)

Singer song writer Bonnie Raitt is coming to Penticton’s SOEC on Sept. 22. (Submitted)

Legendary singer Bonnie Raitt is giving Penticton something to talk about

Raitt will play the South Okanagan Events Centre Sept. 22

Famed singer Bonnie Raitt is giving Penticton something to talk about.

Raitt is coming to Penticton on her ‘Just Like That …’ tour.

This is her first headlining tour of Canada since 2017 where she will make 11 stops in the country including the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) on Friday, Sept. 22.

She is joined by special guest Royal Wood.

2022 was an incredible year for Raitt with a 75-date headlining U.S. tour; the release of her critically acclaimed 21st album ‘Just Like That…,’ on her independent label Redwing Records, earning four Grammy nominations including ‘Song of the Year’ for the title track.

Tickets for the Penticton date will go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.

READ ALSO: Eagles, Abba and Fleetwood Mac headline tribute night at PeachFest

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Eagles, Abba and Fleetwood Mac tribute bands at Penticton PeachFest
Next story
Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in King of Pop biopic

Just Posted

City of Vernon crews are working on repairing a number of water main breaks that happened Monday, Jan. 30, in the Bella Vista and Okanagan Landing areas. (Morning Star - file photo)
Nearly 150 Vernon homes impacted by water main break

The North Okanagan Knights celebrate their third KIJHL win in as many nights Sunday, Jan. 29, following a 5-4 victory over the Kelowna Chiefs at the Rutland Arena. (Tanya Seibel photo)
North Okanagan Knights hand Kelowna 11th straight loss

The Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers celebrate their gold-medal win at a Tier 2 U15 minor hockey tournament Sunday, Jan. 29, in Williams Lake. (Facebook photo)
Vernon U15 Vipers mine Cariboo gold

The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club of Vernon played host to more than 140 athletes at the 22nd annual Queen of Hearts competition Jan. 28-29 at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Bowen Assman/Morning Star staff)
PHOTOS: Gymnasts showcase hearts at Vernon event