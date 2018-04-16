Longhorn rocks in support of Children’s Ward

The eigth annual Rock For Care 12 Bands For 12 Hours fundraiser is April 22

Whiskey Dick was the fourth band to take the stage at last year’s Rock for Care fundraiser at the Longhorn Pub. All proceeds went to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

For the pub and its staff, it’s an initiative to give back in the best way that they can.

That’s the theory behind the Longhorn Pub’s eigth annual Rock For Care, 12 Bands For 12 Hours April 22.

The event, now in its second year under new ownership, features 12 bands rocking over the course of the day with all proceeds going toward the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Children’s Ward. Last year, the pub donated the funds to support the hospital’s Cancer Centre.

“I think everybody is touched by cancer, nobody hasn’t been touched by it,” said Dan Ondzik, pub manager. “The Children’s Ward is the same thing.”

Last year, the event raised about $4,500, and Ondzik hopes to see that number grow this year.

The Longhorn Pub’s new owners, the father and son duo of Sumar and Aftaab Dhillon, are dedicated to supporting the community, Ondzik said.

“The father (Sumar) is a very giving person. They’re very committed,” Ondzik said. “Let’s help out in anyway we can. I think it’s super important for sure.”

Music ranges from old school to modern day hits, all within the realm of rock ‘n roll. The first show starts at noon with bands playing for 45 minutes before taking a 15 minute break between sets.

Bands this year in order of appearance include Mel & The Men, The Marv Machura Band, Black Cat Soul, Whiskey Dick, Junk Yard Dawgs, Mabel Lickers, The Wheely Nawties, The Noble Crew, The Keys, Five Knuckle Shuffle, The Bagdaddies and Spirit Born.

“People like rock ‘n roll. I think people are interested in giving something back,” Ondzik said. “This is a good way to do it.”

In addition to the tunes, the eigth annual Rock For Care, 12 Bands For 12 Hours also features a silent auction with auctioneer Kevin Rothwell and a 50/50 draw. About 30 items have been donated by various community groups so far, including the ever-popular golf packages from various courses in the Okanagan and a photo of The Tragically Hip.

“I think it’s just something that nobody does,” Ondzik said. “It’s very unique.”

The eigth annual Rock For Care 12 Bands For 12 Hours starts at 12 p.m. April 22. Admission by donation. All proceeds from the auction, draw and donation support the VJHF Children’s Ward.

Related: Bands rock for care in support of VJH cancer centre

Parker Crook | Reporter

@MrParkerJCrook
Send Parker an email.
Like the The Morning Star on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Goodwill Shakespeare festival returns to Vernon

Just Posted

City closes playing fields

Vernon outdoor facilities soft due to saturated conditions from rain and snowmelt

Kelowna family in need of help after fire

The fire took their pets and their home

Stapley ranked 177th by NHL Central Scouting

Three Vipers make the final list for 2018 NHL Entry Draft

Fire destroys Lumby motorhome

Resident of motorhome escapes without injury

Funtastic announces music festival lineup

The Roadhammers, The Hip Show, local bands set to rock the Vernon Army Camp Canada Day weekend

UPDATE: No injuries in Kelowna house fire, family temporarily displaced

Kelowna Fire Department crews have knocked down a residential fire on Sexsmith Road, near Glenmore.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. ready to fight back against Alberta fuel restrictions

‘No legal right,’ Environment Minister George Heyman says

New Alberta law would allow province to restrict flow of oil and gas

Government would be able to direct truckers, pipeline companies on how much product could be shipped

B.C. man cleared of terror charges is security risk: RCMP officer

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over Facebook posts in which he supported Islamic State militant

Goodwill Shakespeare festival returns to Vernon

Okanagan schools descend upon Vernon for 18th annual Goodwill Shakespeare festival

Patrick Chan hopes to open skating school in Vancouver

Three-time world champion moves on ‘with a huge smile’

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to bounce back against the Bruins from a two game deficit tonight

B.C. supports 2020 North American Indigenous Games Bid

Songhees Nation bid now officially supported by British Columbia

Most Read