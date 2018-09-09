Judy Rose et les Gentilshommes will entertain with Parisian jazz and classic ’40s and ’50s French hits at the Mackie Lake House Foundations’ Afternoon Parisian Garden Party Sept. 15. (Photo submitted)

Mackie Lake House hosts Parisian party

An Afternoon Parisian Garden Party is Sept. 15 in Coldstream

Remembering Paddy Mackie’s love of all things French and honouring his birthday, the Mackie Lake House Foundation is celebrating in style with an Afternoon Garden Party.

Held on the Mackie Lake House grounds overlooking Kalamalka Lake Sept. 15, the gates will open at 4 p.m. and guests will be entertained by Dale Dennison as they are served a complimentary Kir Royale.

Sandrine French Pastry & Chocolate will be providing an exquisite selection of French pastries, macarons, artisan chocolates and savoury items all handmade in Kelowna from scratch using high quality ingredients. A cash bar will be available serving red and white wine and Kir Royales – champagne with blackcurrant liqueur.

The entertainment for the Garden Party is Judy Rose et les Gentilshommes performing some well known Parisian songs of the ’40s and ’50s along with tasty jazz. The quartet features Neville Bowman on piano, Peter Trill on bass and Stephen Buck on clarinet. There will be a delightful mix of Piaf, Brel along with some traditional jazz pieces.. Semi-formal attire is encouraged, hats and anything floral are welcome.

“We look forward to celebrating a memorable afternoon with you,” said Christine Kashuba, foundation manager.

A limited number of tickets for this Afternoon Parisian Garden Party are available at www.ticketseller.ca for $45 per person.

