Matthew Good is pictured in Toronto on Monday, January 22 , 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Matthew Good collapses onstage during Edmonton show

B.C. concert postponed after musician Matthew Good collapses during Edmonton show

Matthew Good’s concert scheduled for tonight in Prince George, B.C., has been postponed for a day as the Canadian rocker deals with pneumonia.

A post on his social media accounts says the concert with him and Our Lady Peace at the CN Centre will now take place tomorrow.

It says all tickets purchased for tonight’s show will be valid tomorrow.

Those who can’t make it tomorrow can inquire about a refund through the TicketsNorth box office or its phone number.

Good was taken to hospital last night after collapsing onstage during a performance at Edmonton’s Jubilee Auditorium.

His social media accounts say he was taken to hospital “as a precautionary measure.”

Related: Our Lady Peace and Matthew Good to hit the stage

In a video from the concert posted on social media, Our Lady Peace singer Raine Maida told the crowd that Good “wanted to do the show and he tried to do it and you saw what happened.”

The crowd then burst into applause when Maida urged them to give Good a “big hand for even getting up there.”

Good and Our Lady Peace are on a cross-Canada tour that began March 1 in St. John’s, N.L.

The two acts also performed at the Jubilee Auditorium on Monday night.

The tour will end with shows in Kelowna and Abbotsford.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crook’s Corner

Just Posted

College approves $112 million budget

New programs and student support among highlights of budget

Salon raising mental health awareness

Vernon’s O’Haira’s The Salon owner and team looking to give back to community in April

District of Coldstream approves proposed tax hike

Coldstream residents will likely see a tax increase of 3.50 per cent

BC 55 Plus Games generated more than three million in economic impact for Vernon and area

Games had an “intangible” impact on Vernon and area

Police seek more witnesses to a streak of crimes

A Vernon man has been arrested and charged

Crook’s Corner

Arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

Dirty Mutter event headed to Kelowna

Kelowna to welcome canine obstacle course

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Quebec City mosque shooting: Alexandre Bissonnette pleads guilty

He wanted “to avoid a trial and for the victims to not have to relive this tragedy”

Star Gazing: The double planet

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the NRC’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton

Pope Francis won’t apologize for church role in residential schools

Pope Francis says he can’t personally will not apologize to residential school survivors and their families

Trump’s early morning tweets: gun laws and North Korea

Trump says Second Amendment won’t be repealed and there is a good chance North Korean leader will do ‘what is right’

Matthew Good collapses onstage during Edmonton show

B.C. concert postponed after musician Matthew Good collapses during Edmonton show

Trump suggests paying for US border wall with Pentagon funds

President Trump is floating the idea of using the military’s budget to pay for his long-promised border wall with Mexico.

Most Read

  • John Denver takes Kelowna, Vernon country roads

    Rocky Mountain High — An Evening of John Denver ignites the Okanagan March 29-31

  • Crook’s Corner

    Arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

  • Matthew Good collapses onstage during Edmonton show

    B.C. concert postponed after musician Matthew Good collapses during Edmonton show