Mini Harry Potter home crafted in Lumby

Cathy Lansing’s miniature Burrow is on display at the Village Gallery in Lumby. (Contributed) Lansing completed each aspect of the house in great detail on her recreation of the Weasley house. (Contributed) The mini Burrow is part of an art exhibition at Village Gallery titled Small is Beautiful. (Contributed)

Monashee Arts Council has a new home.

That is the home of the Weasley family from Harry Potter, the Burrow, and its 1/24 miniature model.

Artist Cathy Lansing says she worked on the piece for over 15 years, using a mini Harry as her size guide.

“I got the original inspiration from the artist Rik Pierce, who made a miniature of Hogwarts complete with moving staircases,” Lansing said. “I did not make the car but the miniature Harry Potter that came with it was my measuring stick. I tested everything against him. Many of the fixtures, like this bathtub were modeled out of paper clay, which is light, so in fact the whole building is not terribly heavy.”

The miniature home is complete with with small posters of submitted artwork shrunk down from Harry Potter fan pages. Lansing added great detail to the piece including a glowing candle on the mantel, an owl perched on the back of the couch, and a stack of newspapers with the headline He who shall not be named returns.

Lansing watched a couple of six year olds as they pored over the Burrow from every angle.

“I feel incandescent! I love seeing how they are inspired!” she said. “I want them to go away thinking, ‘I could do something like that!’”

The mini Burrow is part of the Small is Beautiful exhibit at the Village Gallery in Lumby for July.

Art lovers will also be able to see a display of art trading cards with supplies available to make their own and a display of small paintings and asseblages, including The Bookwyrm by Hayley Bouzek.

The gallery (at 1975 Vernon St.) is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

READ MORE: Vernon council hears modified proposal for Behind the Mask murals

READ MORE: Spallumcheen ranch salutes the cowboy

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArtMiniNorth Okanagan Regional District