Music promoter arranges concerts for care homes

A music agency is aiming to organize 100 care home concerts across Canada.

Sakamoto Agency, a country music agency, has organized 100 Homes: Concert Connections, a volunteer initiative, free of charge, to provide pre-recorded concerts to essential workers and those who are vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sakamoto Agency has booked more than 50 concerts since October in British Columbia and Alberta. The agency’s goal is to provide entertainment to the residents of 100 care homes across Canada by early this year.

“The agency would be happy to do 200, or however many it takes until gathering together is safe again,” said Paul Biro, operating partner with Sakamoto Agency.

Biro, who lives in Summerland, has been working to organize the pre-recorded concerts.

The first concert in the series was by Alberta country artist Duane Steele. Others have included Bobby Wills, Aaron Goodvin, The Washboard Union, Nice Horse and Chris Buck.

“Live music was taken away from us this year leaving us feeling lost, sad and at times without words. Myself, the care partners and especially the residents at Meadow Ridge Seniors Village are beyond grateful to the artists who have taken the time to make us special content to help us feel again, love again, and to smile again,” said Kay Guest, recreation coordinator at Meadow Ridge Seniors Village in Medicine Hat, Alta.

The music agency, which was named the Canadian Country Music Association’s Booking Agency of the Year, represents Canadian music talent.

