Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Last weekend I jumped off a plane and went straight to the Trews concert at the OK Corral Cabaret, Altameda opened up for them and it was such a great night.
Sunday there was only one place I was headed and that was to BNA Brewing Co & Eatery for the Fireside Festival. Windmills did amazing, it was his first time stepping on stage in a year, he actually started his set by descending the staircase before coming onto the stage.
Little Destroyer closed out the night with an amazing set that got the crowd pumped, there is no way that anyone can stay still while they perform live. The trio took over the place.
This weekend make sure you go to Fernando’s Pub to see Cosmic Microwave Pickle, they are so good, the guitar solo’s will leave your jaw on the floor.
This video was already created before the Bonfire’s show in Penticton at the Cleland Community Theatre was cancelled.
Friday, Feb. 1
Rumble 100 at O’Flannigans
Jon Bos at the Blarney Stone Irish Tavern
Cosmic Microwave Pickle with Heatscore with Heatscore at Fernando’s Pub
Major Mambo at DunnEnzies Pizza Co.
LINUS Band at the Blue Gator
Underground Blues Evening at the Vibrant Vine
Saturday, Feb.2
The Dirt Road Kings at Fernando’s Pub
Kylie Fox and Jamie Smith at Milkcrate Records
Krispy Kolt at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
Mother Mother at the Kelowna Community Theatre
Rumble 100 at O’Flannigan’s
Sunday, Feb. 3
Bonfire at the Kelowna Community Theatre
Tuesday Feb. 5
The Arkells at Prospera Place
Thurday Feb. 7
Elis Paprika and The Black Pilgrims at Munnin’s Post
Josh and Bex at Globe cafe and Tapas Bar
In Penticton
Friday Feb. 1
Vagabond at the Dream Cafe
Saturday, Feb. 2
Leila Neverland at the Dream Cafe
Sunday, Feb. 3
Maiya Robbie at Cannery Brewing
In Vernon
Saturday Feb. 2
Electric Groove Ft Robo Spyda and DJ Lunchbox at Record City
