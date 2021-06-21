Kicking off the 2021 Armstrong Music in the Park series Friday, June 25, 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, will be The News. (Contributed)

Music will fill Armstrong park

Popular Music in the Park series returns, with protocols, with six bands booked for June and July

Armstrong’s Music in the Park series is returning to Memorial Park.

Six bands have been booked for six consecutive Friday evening performances starting at 7 p.m. each night.

“Things will be a bit different as we follow provincial health order guidelines of groups of 50 for our first show, and then we are hoping things open up for larger groups as of July 1,” said Rhonda Keating with Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, hosts of the Music in the Park series.

Guests from Armstrong and Spallumcheen will be allowed at the first show Friday, June 25, featuring The News.

Each band’s performance will be live-streamed on the chamber’s Facebook page, as well as at the Armstrong Legion.

Booked for July are:

July 2: Three Scotch In;

July 9: Hat Trick Band;

July 16: The Keys;

July 23: The Goods;

July 30: Spiritborn.

