New York Film Festival favourite hits the Towne

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society presents Call Me By Your Name Feb. 5 at the Vernon Towne Cinema

Contributed

As part of the Vernon Towne Cinema’s Monday Night at the Arts program, the Okanagan Screen Arts Society presents Call Me By Your Name Feb. 5.

On opening night, the film received a ten-minute standing ovation, the longest ever at the New York Film Festival. It has multiple awards and four Oscar-nominations, including best picture.

Call Me By Your Name, directed by Luca Guadagnino, is a sensual and transcendent tale of first love. It’s the summer of 1983 in the north of Italy, and Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), a precocious 17-year-old, spends his days in his family’s 17th century villa transcribing and playing classical music, reading, and flirting with his friend Marzia.

Elio enjoys a close relationship with his father, an eminent professor, and his mother Annella, a translator. While Elio’s intellectual gifts suggest a full-fledged adult, much of Elio yet remains innocent.

One day Oliver (Armie Hammer), a 24-year-old American graduate student, arrives as a summer intern assisting Elio’s father. Amid the sun-drenched splendor of Italy, Elio and Oliver discover the heady beauty of awakening desire over the course of a summer that will alter their lives forever.

