North Okanagan arts organizations get a boost

Multiple local organizations have received grants from the BC Arts Council

Several North Okanagan organizations are getting support thanks to BC Arts Council grants.

“B.C.’s arts community is part of a creative and sustainable economy that works for people. This funding means B.C.’s creators can help develop the arts in communities throughout the province,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “Investing in creative thinking and skills development through the arts is incredibly important to our province’s future. Congratulations to all of the BC Arts Council grant recipients.”

RELATED: RDNO to share info on Vernon cultural facility referendum

RELATED: Vernon Public Art Gallery Riots for 10th year

From January through July 2018, the Caetani Cultural Centre Society has been approved for $1,678, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Society for $24,000, the Arts Council of the North Okanagan for $17,397, the O’Keefe Ranch and Interior Heritage Society for $8,000, the Vernon Public Art Gallery Society for $16,500, the Caravan Farm Theatre Society for $15,000 and again for $85,000, the Enderby and District Arts Council for $3,097 and Grindrod’s Runaway Moon Theatre Arts Society for $8,300.

“We are pleased to provide these arts and cultural grants through the B.C. government’s investment in the BC Arts Council,” said Susan Jackson, BC Arts Council chair. “There is tremendous depth of artistic activity throughout British Columbia, and it is very gratifying to help artists and arts organizations thrive.”

The BC Arts Council grants are part of the Province’s commitment to supporting B.C.’s arts sector.

Nearly $17 million in grants were awarded by the Province’s lead arts funding agency from January through July of 2018. Grant recipients were determined through the BC Arts Council’s independent peer-review process.

BC Arts Council grant recipients represent a diverse group of artists and arts organizations from every region of the province. More than 700 grants have been approved so far this year, providing much-needed funding to local arts councils and artists, museums, orchestras, dance troupes and many other organizations. Arts and culture organizations bring a range of benefits to their communities, including fostering creativity, stimulating thought and artistic inspiration, as well as supporting education.

In Budget 2018, the Province increased its support of the BC Arts Council by $15 million over the next three years. This investment gives the BC Arts Council a total of $29 million in 2018-19, to help artists and cultural organizations flourish in more than 200 communities throughout the province.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon author delves deeper into sci-fi and fantasy

Just Posted

World-class PET/CT scanner coming to Kelowna

The BC Cancer Foundation says a critical tool in cancer diagnosis will be built in Kelowna.

Lumby seeks more affordable housing

Staff to submit application for grant funding through BC Housing for project

Acton to seek fourth term as Lumby mayor

Kevin Acton officially files papers in village for Oct. 20 municipal election

Armstrong arson suspect’s matter moves into New Year

Colette Leneveu will appear next in Vernon Law Courts April 17, 2019 for a pre-trial conference

From Peachland to Revelstoke, housing sales take a dip

The real estate market is continuing on a cooling trend.

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world, often near the B.C. coast

Splatsin companies earn BC Indigenous Business awards

Two companies up for same award from Enderby band; one wins, one is runner-up

Alleged impaired driver speeds through Kelowna school zone

RCMP warn drivers to slow down in school zones with class back in session

North Okanagan arts organizations get a boost

Multiple local organizations have received grants from the BC Arts Council

Man arrested in connection with Tappen home invasion

Police dog and ERT unit called to assist search for suspect

Vernon author delves deeper into sci-fi and fantasy

A book launch for Diane Morrison’s Once Upon a Time in the Wyrd West is Sept. 5 at the ORL

Myths and facts about fighting B.C. wildfires

In the era of TV, movies and social media, firefighting sees many portrayals

A toast to Tosh raises funds for VJHF

Golf social at Spallumcheen course raises $2,500 for foundation in memory of Tosh Oizumi

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

Most Read