North Okanagan arts organizations get a boost

Several North Okanagan organizations are getting support thanks to BC Arts Council grants.

“B.C.’s arts community is part of a creative and sustainable economy that works for people. This funding means B.C.’s creators can help develop the arts in communities throughout the province,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “Investing in creative thinking and skills development through the arts is incredibly important to our province’s future. Congratulations to all of the BC Arts Council grant recipients.”

From January through July 2018, the Caetani Cultural Centre Society has been approved for $1,678, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Society for $24,000, the Arts Council of the North Okanagan for $17,397, the O’Keefe Ranch and Interior Heritage Society for $8,000, the Vernon Public Art Gallery Society for $16,500, the Caravan Farm Theatre Society for $15,000 and again for $85,000, the Enderby and District Arts Council for $3,097 and Grindrod’s Runaway Moon Theatre Arts Society for $8,300.

“We are pleased to provide these arts and cultural grants through the B.C. government’s investment in the BC Arts Council,” said Susan Jackson, BC Arts Council chair. “There is tremendous depth of artistic activity throughout British Columbia, and it is very gratifying to help artists and arts organizations thrive.”

The BC Arts Council grants are part of the Province’s commitment to supporting B.C.’s arts sector.

Nearly $17 million in grants were awarded by the Province’s lead arts funding agency from January through July of 2018. Grant recipients were determined through the BC Arts Council’s independent peer-review process.

BC Arts Council grant recipients represent a diverse group of artists and arts organizations from every region of the province. More than 700 grants have been approved so far this year, providing much-needed funding to local arts councils and artists, museums, orchestras, dance troupes and many other organizations. Arts and culture organizations bring a range of benefits to their communities, including fostering creativity, stimulating thought and artistic inspiration, as well as supporting education.

In Budget 2018, the Province increased its support of the BC Arts Council by $15 million over the next three years. This investment gives the BC Arts Council a total of $29 million in 2018-19, to help artists and cultural organizations flourish in more than 200 communities throughout the province.

