Township of Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre, now in its 43rd season, has a bold new season full of meaningful, varied content ahead. (Photo by Jamie King)

Township of Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre, now in its 43rd season, has a bold new season full of meaningful, varied content ahead. (Photo by Jamie King)

North Okanagan outdoor theatre plans vibrant, varied season

Caravan Farm Theatre in Spallumcheen to deliver meaningful content in 43rd year of operation

Caravan Farm Theatre is ready to welcome audiences back to the land this year.

Fuelled by a year of experimentation in 2020, Estelle Shook, Caravan Farm Theatre artistic and managing director, says the 2021 season lineup celebrates immersive theatrical storytelling.

“The arts play such an important part in times of transition. Music and stories and images truly help us to process complex emotion and navigate change in healthy ways. Caravan Farm Theatre is here to provide this service to our community,” says Shook.

Caravan launches its 2021 season with rolling premiers through July and August of The Audio Land Walks, a new theatrical format that takes visitors on a storytelling journey through the fields and forests. Artists Kenthen Thomas, Christine Quintana, and rice & beans Theatre have each developed a 30-minute audio story layered over a 2.5-kilometre walk done either alone or in a group of up to six.

Says Shook: “Usually, when people come to our theatre events, it’s a prescribed experience. With the Land Walks, you can book a time that suits you and experience one of three walks which take you on different journeys across the landscape, for an intimate, personalized experience.”

The much-anticipated summer show Blackhorse, a new Horse Opera by celebrated poet Linz Kenyon, has been postponed to the summer of 2022. Instead, summer theatregoers will have the chance to experience Blackhorse in Process: a digital, behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to create a large-scale musical with horses and dancers, which will unfold over a two-week workshop in August.

During last year’s shutdown, Caravan Farm Theatre worked with filmmaker and playwright Niall McNeil to produce The Originals. Premiering at Caravan on Aug. 20 and 21, McNeil’s documentary is a meditation on artistic inspiration and his history with the farm.

“The Originals is McNeil’s remarkable perspective on art, art production, and the artistic community,” says Shook.

The Originals kicks off Caravan’s Second Annual Film Festival that runs from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. International female filmmakers are in the spotlight this year with five films featuring celebratory and inspirational stories. And, new to the festival this year, each feature film’s screening will follow a jury-selected short as part of the Indigenous Short-Film Showcase.

Inspired by last year’s hit immersive audio walk Sparagmos, the Walk of Terror is making an ambitious return with a month-long run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31. The new piece, System Failure, will transform the landscape into an apocalyptic alternate reality. Immersive, 4D spatial sound and spectacular set design blend with the daring performance of Kelowna’s KINSHARA circus troupe.

“We’re building on the soundwalk of last year with sight-specific designs and performances to create a truly terrifying immersive experience,” says Shook. “The response was so enthusiastic last year that we are thrilled to continue to develop this extraordinary event.”

Rounding out the year is the beloved winter tradition: the Winter Sleigh Ride Show. Dubbed JoyRide, the winter 2021 production is a theatrical tour de force, featuring song, dance, image, and story, to mark a joyful return to family traditions.

Caravan’s 2021 programming has been designed for gatherings of 50 and can be scaled up or down in response to the PHO guidelines. Each event highlights the beauty of the landscape and provides guests with the opportunity to relax in nature. Caravan Farm Theatre adheres to rigorous COVID-19 protocols as per BC Health Regulations.

Says Shook: “We are so looking forward to welcoming the community back to this beautiful space.”

For more information about Caravan Farm Theatre’s 2021 season and upcoming shows, visit the farm online at caravanfarmtheatre.com.

READ MORE: Caravan Farm Theatre ups the ante with Walk of Terror

READ MORE: A familiar face is back to drive shows at Caravan Farm Theatre

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Live theatre

Previous story
Juno Awards to announce new category for underground dance single of the year
Next story
Juno Awards ring in 50th anniversary; Justin Bieber, the Weeknd lead nominations

Just Posted

Vernon’s Buoyant Buddies dragon boat team will soon resume practices on and off the water, and the team is looking for new members. (File photo)
Vernon dragon boat team seeks new members

Buoyant Buddies, made up of breast cancer survivors, set to resume on-water practices on Swan Lake

The Polson Park windmill and fish pond in 1965. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #18686)
Vernon history in pictures

Popular attraction in Vernon’s gem of a park

Back by popular demand for the summer is Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Yoga With Goats program. (Contributed)
Spallumcheen yoga going to the goats

Furry four-legged creatures take part in one-hour yoga lessons with you at Historic O’Keefe Ranch this summer

Township of Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre, now in its 43rd season, has a bold new season full of meaningful, varied content ahead. (Photo by Jamie King)
North Okanagan outdoor theatre plans vibrant, varied season

Caravan Farm Theatre in Spallumcheen to deliver meaningful content in 43rd year of operation

Declan Powell, four, left, and big brother Ethan, six, check out the freshly stocked Unplug and Play Box at Vernon’s Lakeview Park courtesy of the North Okanagan Optimist Club, which has been given permission to operate the boxes again after being closed all of 2020 due to COVID. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Optimist club welcomes back play boxes in North Okanagan

North Okanagan Optimist Club stocks boxes with new play equipment at four North Okanagan locations, two more to be added

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

Spidermen doing the Penticton beer run in 2019. (Facebook)
Penticton Beer Run set for this month

8 beer stops, 5 eateries and 10 km of scenic Penticton on June 19

Lightning struck this tree near a home in Oliver Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Facebook)
Lightning catches tree on fire near Oliver home

Resident thanked the fire department for quick action, saying the boom probably heard from town

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Feds clear way for NHL teams to cross border for Stanley Cup playoffs

Rules include daily COVID-19 testing and strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas

Police establish a presence at Waterfall camp in the Fairy Creek area late last month during enforcement of the BC Supreme Court injunction prohibiting blockades on Tree Farm Licence 46 (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
300 protesters hike in to Vancouver Island old-growth logging camps

RCMP report just two arrests during enforcement on Saturday

Most Read