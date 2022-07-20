North Okanagan ranch raising hairs over theme

Field of Screams is once again gearing up to pull off the Okanagan’s most terrifying event this October.

The elaborate theatrical production at O’Keefe Ranch is put together by creative director Matt Brown and operations manager Glen Taylor.

”These two architects of fear partner each year to bring Field of Screams to life with intricate sets, trained actors, superior sound design, and scare tactics that play with your every sense,” said Carmen Thompson with the historic Spallumcheen ranch.

“If you have ever been to Field of Screams, then you know that every year they bring it to another level. This year will be no exception.”

Some exciting changes this year are sure to get the blood pumping – including a major theme announcement that will be unlike any other year.

Field of Screams is hosting a giveaway on social media to the first person who can guess the theme correctly before Aug. 1. The winner will earn two complimentary passes to the spooktacular event.

Visit fosokanagan.com for more information and follow them on Instagram at @fieldofscreamsbc or on Facebook at Field of Screams BC.

