Okanagan Celtic Choir announce year-end Concert

The concert, taking place Friday, May 24, will feature Classic Celtic and folk songs

The Okanagan Celtic Choir has been hard at work preparing for their year-end spring concert, set for Friday, May 24.

This year’s annual spring concert will feature four-part arrangements of Classic Celtic and folk songs at the Trinity United Church, 3300 Alexis Park Dr.

The Okanagan Celtic Choir is under the direction of Celtic band Cod Gone Wild front-man Andrew Mercer.

See: Okanagan Celtic Choir closes series

The four-part, SATB (soprano, alto, tenor, bass) choir is advertised as a fun, non-auditioned choir, however, that doesn’t stop Mercer from pushing the envelope on song selection and challenging the members with difficult pieces.

“We have a wide variety of singers and experience levels in the choir, so I always try and balance the songs, in terms of difficulty, being sure to challenge everyone in the group, including myself. When a choir works and sings together well, it is easier to take on more challenging pieces,” Mercer said.

Mercer, who will also perform a couple of short sets of songs with Cod Gone Wild band mate and fiddler extraordinaire Susan Aylard, is originally from Newfoundland. He feels it’s important for him to feature songs from his home province.

“There is always a certain home-sickness, when it comes to Newfoundland for me. So, whether it be performing these songs with the band or having the choir perform the music, that I grew up listening to; it takes me back every time.”

The audience can expect to hear traditional Newfoundland classics, such as I’se da B’y, Jack was Every Inch a Sailor and Lukey’s Boat as well as other Celtic favourites, such as Paddy McGuinty’s Goat, and Away from the Roll of the Sea.

The choir is still growing, and Mercer is encouraging anyone who may be interested in joining the choir in the fall to come out and experience the music first-hand.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20/person, available online at www.codgonewild.com/shows, from choir members, at the door, or by emailing andrew@codgonewild.com.

In other entertainment: A Cappella choir to donate spring concert proceeds to charity

twitter.com

 

Previous story
New series ‘Nancy Drew,’ ‘Batwoman’ join CW’s fall schedule

Just Posted

Vikings take over Cherryville Days

Cherryville “Viking” Days is on June 1 and 2

Local family organizes VSAR fundraiser after son successfully rescued from snowmobile incident

Jody and Cheryl Lambert are organizing an annual golf tournament and a GoFundMe page to fundraiser for Vernon Search and Rescue.

Fiesta feast at Vernon’s Kal Beach

Kalamalka Lake concession goes Mexican

Chamber pushes for overdose site at Vernon hospital

Interior Health urged to keep OPS out of downtown Vernon

Evening Among the Angels returns to Vernon to aid grief

The event will support local grief counselling and Okanagan Angel Dresses

Grumpy Cat, who entertained millions online, dies at age 7

Grumpy Cat, actually named Tardar Sauce, died of complications from a urinary tract infection

UPDATE: Police identify kayaker who went missing in the Okanagan Lake

RCMP launch “full-scale” search for missing man

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

‘They are like my kids’: Litter of puppies stolen from Kootenay man’s home

Angelo Polh says a litter of puppies were taken from his home while he was away on May 11.

‘What’s your number?’: Advocates urge Canadians to check their blood pressure

May 17 is World Hypertension Day, marked to spread awareness on the risks of high blood pressure

“Had to double take”: Penticton resident spots bear running across Highway 97

City of Penticton makes several suggestions to keep bears out of garbage

Most Read