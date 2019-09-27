Okanagan choirs to perform in Choral Extravaganza

Seven area choirs will gather in Penticton on Nov. 17

CHORAL MUSIC From left Ronnie Manery, Dolores Schulz and Evelyn Shewchuk are members of the Tune-Agers, a 55 plus choral and orchestra ensemble, rehearsing before their 2018 spring concert (Black Press file photo)

Okanagan choirs will gather in November for the 8th annual Choral Extravaganza.

The choral music festival will be held at Penticton United Church on Nov. 17 and will feature seven choirs from the region.

The choirs are Penticton Tune-Agers, Musaic Vocal Ensemble, Sage Valley Voices, Naramata Community Choir, Penticton Secondary Concert Choir, Jubilation Singers and the Penticton United Church Sanctuary Choir and Friends.

The Tune-Agers will be the host choir.

READ ALSO: Penticton Chamber Theatre stages two one-act plays

READ ALSO: Musaic Vocal Ensemble seeks additional voices

Nora David, president of the Tune-Agers, said the music festival will feature many singers performing numerous musical styles.

“There’s a real blend of beautiful voices and good numbers,” she said. “It’s an amazing mix and it all blends together.”

The choirs will perform up to three songs each.

At the end of the festival, the singers will combine to form a mass choir, performing two songs.

David said last year’s mass choir had 134 singers.

The festival will feature singers of all ages, from high school students to seniors in their 80s.

This year’s Choral Extravaganza will be the last time the event will be held

Tickets for the event are $15 for adults and $5 for youths under 12 and will be available at the door. Proceeds will be divided between the church and a charity selected by the host choir.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.