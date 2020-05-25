Diana Cameron (left), Okanagan Screen Arts director, joins bursary recipient Sierra Shaw in accepting the $2,000 2019 bursary from Vicki Porter, OSA president; Jennifer Finlay, OSA director; and Gerry Sellars, Vernon Towne Cinema manager. The other recipients of last year’s bursary were Bree Vanderleest and Shaughnessy O’Brien. (OSA photo)

Okanagan film society screening for scholarships

North Okanagan students pursuing creative arts can apply for $2,000 bursaries

Creative arts students have a shot at some funds for school.

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society is again awarding $2,000 bursaries to North Okanagan students who are pursuing post-secondary in the creative arts for the 2020-21 school year.

Last year, the Vernon-based non-profit awarded three $2,000 bursaries. The recipients were Shaugnessy O’Brien, Sierra Shaw, and Bree Vanderleest.

The volunteer run non-profit society normally screens films at the historic Vernon Towne Cinema every Monday night, with the proceeds going towards the bursaries.

The screenings have been on pause during the social distancing restrictions but are planned to restart as soon as permitted.

To find out more details on the bursaries and application forms, visit the society website https://www.osa-vernon.org/. Deadline for applications is 15 July 2020.

“Future goals, personal accomplishments, and supporting letters of reference will be significant in the overall determination of the OSA bursary recipient,” the society states.

READ MORE: Films fund Vernon student’s education

READ MORE: Visit the Vernon library without leaving home

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Film industryScholarships

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap dance students to perform on screen at Enderby’s drive-in theatre

Just Posted

Power knocked out for 1,700 Lake Country residents

BC Hydro crews on scene to restore the outage

Truck thief runs out of gas near Vernon

Pickup stolen from Coldstream, found not far away

Okanagan film society screening for scholarships

North Okanagan students pursuing creative arts can apply for $2,000 bursaries

Options narrowed down for Armstrong-Enderby schools

School District 83 continues long-range facilities planning

Township of Spallumcheen opens office to public again

Protocols in place but you can do business in office if you so choose

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Commercial rent relief applications open as feds encourage landlords to apply

Program would see government cover 50 per cent of the rent

COVID-19: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

Keep trying, many sites not reservable, George Heyman says

B.C. residents can now reserve a provincial campsite for a stay starting June 1

Campsite reservations will only be available to British Columbians

Cullen commission into money laundering in British Columbia resumes today

Inquiry was called amid growing concern that illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

Morning Start: How sleepy is the koala bear?

Your morning start for Monday, May 25, 2020

Bike shops busier than ever, but owners worry about stock supply issues

Uptick in cyclists brings new challenges for shops

RCMP facing ‘systemic sustainability challenges’ due to provincial policing role

Provinces, territories and municipalities pay anywhere from 70 to 90 per cent of the cost of the RCMP’s services

One man dead after standoff with Chilliwack RCMP

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the RCMP’s role in the death

Most Read